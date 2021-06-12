Hockey: Frank Fredrickson was a hero in the air and on the ice

Two dozen artifacts were found that fully describe Frederickson’s devotion to duty and his hockey career before, during, and after the war.

Article content Frank Fredrickson led a double life as a hockey star and Canadian war hero. The first part is an open book that earned him the Hall of Fame as the first man to win the Stanley Cup, the Olympic Gold Medal, and the Allan Cup. He initially made a name for himself as a center and captain of the famous Winnipeg Falcons, a team of all-Icelandic descent. But only now via a very circuitous route are his exploits from the First World War really coming to light. We take you to St. Louis, Mo., more than 40 years ago, where a military antiques collector (call him Mr. Smith, as he wishes to remain anonymous) was warned about a unique memento from the 1914-18 conflict. Advertised on a community bulletin board was a wooden airplane propeller shaft with a clock built into the center, offered by Fredrickson’s daughter-in-law, Alix. Wanting to make this unique addition to his trove of rifles, swords, duel pistols, naval diving suits, and Army surgical equipment, Smith traveled to her home to pick it up. She told him that the clock was made from one of the reconnaissance planes Fredrickson flew for the Royal Air Force in Egypt during the wars in the Middle East and later on the Western Front. Part of the story was that Fredrickson had been shot at least once.

Article content In the same cupboard as the clock, on the top shelf, I saw a box of other things, Smith recalled of the sun. She said: Take it, I have to clean this up too. It wasn’t until recently that Smith looked closely at the contents of the boxes: two dozen artifacts that fully reflected Fredrickson’s dedication to the job and his hockey career before, during, and after the war. They include 10 carefully written or typed Fredrickson war diaries, a recommendation from King George V when he became a lieutenant, a Fighting In The Air tactics manual, photographs, notebooks and hockey newspaper clippings. There was also great credit for his prowess on the ice when his commanding officer gave him a week’s leave to play hockey. Smith knows nothing about hockey, but noticed that Fredrickson was from Winnipeg and was a Hall member and so these items rightly belonged in Canada. He contacted Hall Vice President/Curator and Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard and sent the artifacts north. Such information and personal items about players from over 100 years ago are rare finds for the Hall. This is unbelievable, Pritchard said as he prepared Fredricksons’ documents at the Halls Toronto information center. We think about how great a player he was and it’s great that he has a plaque in the hall, but this is another life he has completely dedicated to his country. To think (Smith) wanted the clock and these were thrown in like a future draft pick.

An avid member of his church and community, Fredrickson worked early in life to reduce ethnic tensions between Icelanders and other multicultural groups in Winnipeg. Born in 1895, he learned to skate at the rink in the family's backyard and captained the University of Manitoba law school team, playing the violin in a dance orchestra to fund his education. Still in his teens, he wore the C for the Falcons in 1916 as the war intensified. He enlisted with the 223rd Battalion of mostly Nordic Heritage with several teammates. They were allowed to play together in the city's Patriotic League before shipping overseas. Upon reaching England, Fredrickson transferred to the new Royal Flying Corps, where he completed his officer training and joined his good friend Konrad Konnie Johannesson in Egypt. After some brief air calls to locate enemy positions, Fredrickson was recalled to serve in England, but the transport he was carrying was torpedoed in the Mediterranean. Fredrickson and others were adrift on a lifeboat for a few days. Frank was able to save his violin before he was rescued. He eventually reached Blighty as he called Britain in his diary and became an instructor and test pilot. On his way to Canada in 1919, he made an emotional stop in Iceland, where he became the first pilot of native blood to take off from Icelandic soil. The following year, he returned to the European continent, this time with a different kind of stick. Hed helped reform the Falcons, who won the Allan Cup senior title to represent Canada at the 1920 Olympics, the first with ice hockey. On the liner to the Games in Antwerp, Belgium, he fell out of his cage and cut his head, but still led the team in scoring en route to gold, scoring seven goals in a 12-1 win over Sweden.

Article content Now a noted athlete (also a 1920 National Shot Put Champion), he was lured by Lester Patrick of the Falcons, along with Haldor Slim Halderson, to join Patricks Victoria Cougars, a Western League rival to the NHL. Their six-year sojourn included Fredrickson's 39 goals in 30 games in 1922-23 and the 1925 Stanley Cup triumph over the Montreal Canadiens. Later, Fredrickson played in the NHL for Detroit, Boston and the short-lived Pittsburgh Pirates, while Halderson spent a year in 1927 for the newly named Maple Leafs. Time as a husband, father and behind the couch was Fredrickson's next calling. He coached the Falcons, Princeton University and the University of British Columbia. But at the outbreak of war in 1939, he was readmitted to train pilots and found time to coach RCAF teams in Vancouver, Calgary and St. Catharines, Ont. Allan Cup gold medalist, Stanley Cup champion, coach, war hero what did this man do in his spare time? surprised Pritchard. After 1945, Fredrickson continued in aircraft-related businesses, was an alderman in Vancouver, coached football and lacrosse, occasionally joined the Winnipeg Orchestra, and wrote a sports column in that city. He died in 1979 at Toronto Riverdale Hospital. Once the hall reopens later this summer, Pritchard will see what Fredrickson artifacts lend themselves to display, perhaps paired with Team Canada at the upcoming 2022 Winter Games, wearing Johannesson's 1920 jersey. After Hall's staff is given a chance to examine all of the Fredrickson equipment for his hockey connections, Pritchard says Hell will likely forward some items to the Canadian War Museum, as he would certainly approve. We get a lot of anonymous donations and it's great to have historians. As few as they are around the world, they all stick together, they all believe in their cause, be it war, hockey, or whatever. They want to keep, they don't want money or recognition. When we get stuff that doesn't have to do with hockey, we try to find a home for it. [email protected]

