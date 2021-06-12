Eduardo Escobar’s 9th-inning exploits aren’t enough as Diamondbacks drop the game to Angels in 10 innings

Lose as many games as the Diamondbacks have done in the last six weeks and there will definitely be variety. But they managed to find a new way to see a potential win unravel in Friday night’s 6-5, 10 innings loss to the Los Angeles Angels, this time with a manager error.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo tried to make a pitching change in the 10th inning before his reliever, Ryan Buchter, saw the minimum of three batters. Only after Buchter had already returned to the dugout and reliever Riley Smith had arrived on the mound and his warm-up pitches had begun, Angels manager Joe Maddon brought the matter to the attention of home plate umpire Greg Gibsons.

Buchter had to be called back to the hill. He promptly hit the next batter he faced, Kurt Suzuki, to load the bases and set the stage for the Angels to push over the go-ahead run one batter later.

I know the rule and I made a mistake, Lovullo said. I have to own that, wear that. That’s on me. I have to get better and I have to be on top of that.

When asked how the error had arisen, Lovullo said his wires were crossed because of the extra-inning rule that places a runner in second place to start the inning. When Lovullo made the substitution, Buchter faced only two batters, one of whom had reached base, leaving the Angels runners on first and second base with one out.

More:Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen takes ‘physical leave’

Sometimes you see that runner over there and you start adding up your runners, Lovullo said. I know the rule; I know that runner on second base who starts the inning doesn’t count as a batter. But for some reason I allowed myself to count it that way. That was up to me.

After Buchter got back on the mound, he hit Suzuki with the first pitch, which loaded the bases. Lovullo then went back to the mound to make the pitching change. Smith came in and caused a ground ball from Max Stassi, but it wasn’t hit hard enough to turn a double play, allowing Jared Walsh to score the go-ahead run.

Kelly’s comeback

Righthander Merrill Kelly was hit by a bat comeback from Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, a ball that left Ohtanis’s bat at 108.7 mph.

The ball hit Kelly on the left chest, leaving him with a bruise, and while he thinks he was lucky not to have suffered a more serious injury, he also acknowledged that the game was taking its toll on his psyche.

I’m not going to lie, I was a little shocked when I walked in, Kelly said. It’s a pretty helpless feeling to see the ball coming at me and going so fast and not being able to react to it. Luckily, thank goodness, it hit me where it did. If it was two inches to the right or two inches up, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you right now.

Ohtanis liner came with two outs in the fifth inning. After a visit from the training staff, Kelly took some extra moments before regaining his composure and continuing to pitch. He only needed two throws to make Anthony Rendon stand out. It was the last zero he recorded that night.

More:Should Arizona Diamondbacks Fire Manager Torey Lovullo? MLB manager shooting chance increases

Short hop

Righthander Zac Gallen will throw a simulated game of three innings and 45 pitches on Saturday, Lovullo said. Lovullo suggested that Gallen, who has been out of action since last month due to elbow problems, could be back in action before the end of the month.

*Left-handed Madison Bumgarner (shoulderitis) began a pitching program and played a long toss on Friday, Lovullo said. As for a timetable for his return, Lovullo said we don’t have one right now. It has not been established.

*Outfielder Kole Calhoun continues to progress from his hamstring injury and point to a possible return on June 27, the first day he will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

*Righthander Matt Peacock, who left his start in Oakland on Wednesday after being hit on the right hand by a comebacker, threw a bullpen session on Friday and was feeling good, an indication that he should be ready for his next start.