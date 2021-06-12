Cricket accessories business fight for survival

From airlines, tourism and manufacturing to exports, imports and event management – all businesses have witnessed the devastating and far-reaching effects of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has also not spared the cricket accessories business, which had grown at a healthy rate due to the popularity of the game in the country.

Tarek Aziz Khan, a former national cricketer, started accessories in 2011. He started with a retail showroom in Mirpur and gradually expanded in and out of Dhaka.

In the pre-pandemic period, the former right-arm medium-speed bowler owned eight stores. As losses increased due to the economic slowdown caused by the crisis, he closed five showrooms in Dhaka.

“How is it possible to run the business for a long time with no income? I had to spend a huge amount on rent, wages and other expenses,” he said.

Businesses resumed in June last year after initial shutdowns in April and May, but sales are yet to pick up as cricket operations are not yet in full swing.

The company was again hit by lockdown in April this year after the government shut down all economic activities, albeit for a shorter period, due to the second wave of infections. Recently, sports events have started without spectators.

Khan runs the rest of the stores with the help of low-income jerseys from a jersey factory.

“I couldn’t say at this point how long I could survive under the current conditions,” Khan said.

Fahim Muntasir Sumit, another former national cricketer, joined the cricket accessories business after retiring from the game.

He started his journey as a businessman in 2017 in a rented shop in the Cooperative Twin Tower Super Market in Gulistan. Three years later, he set up a factory, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, to produce bats used in age-level games.

With the help of local and foreign employees, he set up the factory in Thakurgaon on a small scale. There were five to six foreign workers who were all Indians.

Sumit, who is also involved in age-level coaching, sponsors the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Under-17 Cricket Team. The team’s players all use bats made in his factory.

“This is the first time in Bangladesh that professional cricketers have played with locally made bats,” he said.

Sumit planned to make bats for the senior players and started importing willow, the wood material used to make professional bats, from England. But the pandemic halted the plan.

All its foreign workers went to their country last year and have not yet returned due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Khan and Sumit’s plight represents the general scenario of the cricket accessories business.

Merchants are witnessing a meager customer presence, but to keep their stores open they have had to spend huge amounts on store rent and wages.

Many have taken out loans from banks, non-bank financial institutions and cooperatives. Some were forced to close their operations after being racked with loss and debt.

“The stores are open, but we cannot earn enough to pay the wages to the workers. There are also rent and other costs,” said MR Shamim Patwari, president of the Bangladesh Sports Accessories Merchant Manufacturers & Importers Association.

“In such a situation, many traders have been forced to close their businesses and many employees have lost their jobs.”

Students are the main buyers of sporting goods, but due to the indefinite closure of educational institutions, they do not get out much to play cricket.

“Not all sporting events have returned to full action. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the business people to survive,” Patwari said.

According to traders, Bangladesh has an annual market of Tk 1,000 crore to Tk 1,200 crore for sports accessories, including bats, pads, gloves, taps, helmets, jerseys and fitness equipment. The market for cricket bats alone is Tk 150-200 crore.

The turning point for the accessories trade was 2000, when the International Cricket Council granted Bangladesh Test status.

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a T20 cricket tournament and new domestic tournaments have taken the popularity of cricket to new heights. The accessories trade also grew.

There are 8,000-10,000 stores that sell sports equipment across the country. They immediately employ 50,000 to 55,000 people.

There are 500-700 shops in Dhaka city, most of them in Gulistan. The Cooperative Twin Tower Sports Market and the Railway Supermarket in Gulistan are the two largest sports accessories markets and they supply products across the country.

About 90 percent of cricket accessories come from India to Bangladesh and a small amount from Pakistan.

Two types of bats are used in cricket, namely tennis bats and game bats.

Due to the lower prices, the demand for tennis bats used by children is greater than the game bats. Professional players use game clubs.

In Jatrabari, Old Dhaka, Kishoreganj, Barishal, Patuakhali, Thakurgaon, Habiganj, Chuadanga and Gazipur, tennis bat production factories have sprung up in recent years to meet local demand.

Shah Sports has been importing all sports accessories from the country since the Pakistani era. The newcomers to the segment such as Khawaja Sports, Dhaka Sports and New Dhaka Sports broke the lone domination of Shah Sports after the owner passed away.

Mahedy Hasan, Shah Sports branch manager at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium Market, said it bought accessories from local agents to keep the business going.

Traders say the number of bats imported has fallen significantly for many factors, including Covid-19.

Mahmudul Haque Ringku, the owner of Active Sports, said the volume of imports had largely fallen as sourcing had become easier than in the past before the pandemic.

Mohammad Shaheen, owner of Sumaiya Sports in Gulistan, said small traders jointly brought in accessories without relying on importers.

Bangladesh mainly imports sports accessories from SS Sports in India through Khawaja Sports.

Patwary said there were 100 importers in Bangladesh. But their numbers were declining for the diversification of the sourcing.