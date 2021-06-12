Connect with us

Football world offers support to Eriksen after collapse during Denmark game against Finland

The midfielder collapsed on the pitch and his former teams Ajax and Tottenham were among those who offered their get well wishes

The football world has pledged its support to Christian Eriksen after his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The attacking midfielder collapsed towards the end of the first half of the game on Saturday before being taken to hospital and his condition stabilizing.

The match was halted as Eriksen was treated on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher, before play resumed later after a delay of more than 90 minutes. Finland would win 1-0.

What was said?

UEFA announced that Eriksen has been hospitalized and stabilized, while the The Danish FA also confirmed that Eriksen was awake.

Meanwhile, players and clubs around the world have used social media to offer their support for the 29-year-old, with his current club Inter, along with former teams Tottenham and Ajax, among those offering their thoughts and prayers.