Colgan’s Matthew Staton Claims Prince William County’s First Tennis Title Since 1975 | Prince William

Over the course of three days, Matthew Staton played at three different tennis facilities on the Virginia Peninsula.

The weather and previously scheduled events moved Staton from Huntington Park in Newport News Thursday to Old Dominion University Friday to James River Country Club in Newport News Saturday.

Despite all the last minute changes, Staton remained focused on establishing himself as the first Prince William County tennis player to win a state title since the Brentsville boys’ doubles team captured the Group A Championship in 1975.

On Saturday, Colgan Lake Braddocks freshman defeated Dustin Ha 6-3, 6-1 in the Boys’ Class 6 State Championship in Singles.

Doug Laughin of Brentsville is the last county player to win an individual state title in tennis when he captured the boys’ Group A title in 1973. Jimmy Davis, a Stonewall Jackson graduate, is the last county player to compete for a state tennis title when he lost in the Group AAA Championship in 2010.

He is already talented above all others, said Colgan tennis coach Jasen Viggiani. What impresses me most is his mental toughness. You can’t get inside his head.

The Class 6 state finals were originally scheduled for Huntington Park, a venue across the street from the hotel where Viggiani was staying. But Saturday’s rain forced officials to look for another location. ODU was set to host the state final after it became the alternate venue for states on Friday.

But Viggiani learned from the VHSL Saturday morning at 8am that ODU was no longer available because it was hosting a Universal Tennis Rating Tournament.

Playing at a Virginia Beach facility was a possibility, but that meant the game had to be held at 5 or 6 p.m., too long a wait for players willing to start at 10 a.m. VHSL officials visited Huntington Park again on Saturday and the teams reported to play there in the afternoon. But the rain continued to pose a challenge.

Viggiani and the Lake Braddock coach discussed the possibility of playing the game in Northern Virginia. Competition Sunday was also discussed.

But then VHSL official Tom Dolan informed the coaches that the James River Country Club was available. The final started around 1pm and ended just under an hour and 15 minutes later with Staton the champion.

“I’ve played on many courses,” Staton, the top-ranked freshman in Virginia, said, according to… tennisrecruiting.net. “Every time I warm up to get a feel for the track and get used to it. It doesn’t take long, but it’s a factor.”

Staton and George Mason University-bound Ha knew each other from years ago playing at the Fairfax Racquet Club, but they hadn’t met until Saturday.

Staton kept the pressure on Ha with the plan to wear him out and not let him use his effective backhand to his advantage.

I didn’t want to give him room to breathe, Staton said.

Staton was the main attraction this weekend, but kept his success in perspective.

I was told it was a big deal, Staton said. But I live in the moment. Even though it’s a big deal, I’m a freshman. I went in knowing I had to play well to have a chance of winning.

He and teammate Rebhi Villasmil Rodriquez won the Class 6 state doubles semifinals at Huntington Park on Thursday. Staton won his singles semi-final on Friday against Cosbys Connor Johnson 6-0, 6-0 before he and Villasmil Rodriquez lost 6-2, 6-2 to Chantilly in the doubles final that afternoon.

He walks into the tournament and seniors and former players come to him, Viggiani said. They know him. He’s the hot ticket, the one everyone wanted to see.