Colgan’s Matthew Staton Claims Prince William County’s First Tennis Title Since 1975 | Prince William

Over the course of three days, Matthew Staton played at three different tennis facilities on the Virginia Peninsula.
The weather and previously scheduled events moved Staton from Huntington Park in Newport News Thursday to Old Dominion University Friday to James River Country Club in Newport News Saturday.
Despite all the last minute changes, Staton remained focused on establishing himself as the first Prince William County tennis player to win a state title since the Brentsville boys’ doubles team captured the Group A Championship in 1975.
On Saturday, Colgan Lake Braddocks freshman defeated Dustin Ha 6-3, 6-1 in the Boys’ Class 6 State Championship in Singles.
Doug Laughin of Brentsville is the last county player to win an individual state title in tennis when he captured the boys’ Group A title in 1973. Jimmy Davis, a Stonewall Jackson graduate, is the last county player to compete for a state tennis title when he lost in the Group AAA Championship in 2010.
He is already talented above all others, said Colgan tennis coach Jasen Viggiani. What impresses me most is his mental toughness. You can’t get inside his head.
The Class 6 state finals were originally scheduled for Huntington Park, a venue across the street from the hotel where Viggiani was staying. But Saturday’s rain forced officials to look for another location. ODU was set to host the state final after it became the alternate venue for states on Friday.
But Viggiani learned from the VHSL Saturday morning at 8am that ODU was no longer available because it was hosting a Universal Tennis Rating Tournament.
Playing at a Virginia Beach facility was a possibility, but that meant the game had to be held at 5 or 6 p.m., too long a wait for players willing to start at 10 a.m. VHSL officials visited Huntington Park again on Saturday and the teams reported to play there in the afternoon. But the rain continued to pose a challenge.
Viggiani and the Lake Braddock coach discussed the possibility of playing the game in Northern Virginia. Competition Sunday was also discussed.
But then VHSL official Tom Dolan informed the coaches that the James River Country Club was available. The final started around 1pm and ended just under an hour and 15 minutes later with Staton the champion.
“I’ve played on many courses,” Staton, the top-ranked freshman in Virginia, said, according to… tennisrecruiting.net. “Every time I warm up to get a feel for the track and get used to it. It doesn’t take long, but it’s a factor.”
Staton and George Mason University-bound Ha knew each other from years ago playing at the Fairfax Racquet Club, but they hadn’t met until Saturday.
Staton kept the pressure on Ha with the plan to wear him out and not let him use his effective backhand to his advantage.
I didn’t want to give him room to breathe, Staton said.
Staton was the main attraction this weekend, but kept his success in perspective.
I was told it was a big deal, Staton said. But I live in the moment. Even though it’s a big deal, I’m a freshman. I went in knowing I had to play well to have a chance of winning.
He and teammate Rebhi Villasmil Rodriquez won the Class 6 state doubles semifinals at Huntington Park on Thursday. Staton won his singles semi-final on Friday against Cosbys Connor Johnson 6-0, 6-0 before he and Villasmil Rodriquez lost 6-2, 6-2 to Chantilly in the doubles final that afternoon.
He walks into the tournament and seniors and former players come to him, Viggiani said. They know him. He’s the hot ticket, the one everyone wanted to see.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit