Analysis of the table. Federer, debut against a ‘qualy’ – Explica .co





We already have the last picture of the ATP Halle and it comes really powerful. The current champion of the tournament, Roger Federer, It has no path at all. Despite the absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, The Swiss, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev they make up a table that won’t disappoint tennis fans at all. In addition, the draw leaves us with some very attractive first rounds: Medvedev vs Struff, Aliassime vs Hurkacz and Khachanov vs Rublev, among others. first quadrant Potential rivals of Roger Federer: ‘qualy’, Aliassime or Hurkacz, Medvedev, Bautista or Zverev and Tsitsipas or Rublev. In this first top part of the table we find Federer and Medvedev as the two seeds and who could see their faces in a hypothetical quarterfinal. There are great matches like Aliassime vs Hurkacz, two players who are especially good on grass and could be Federer’s rivals in the second round. Medvedev, despite not having an easy first round against Struff, should be the favorite to at least reach the quarter-finals. second quadrant Potential rivals of Alexander Zverev: Koepfer, Humbert or Querrey, Bautista, Federer or Medvedev and Tsitsipas or Rublev. The German seems to be the favorite this side of the table to advance to the semi-finals, but beware, there are dangerous rivals who could surprise Sasha. One of them is Ugo Humbert, who likes to play on grass a lot and his results on this surface prove it. Also watch out for Bautista. We already know that the Spaniard also likes this surface and that it can be a very dangerous opponent. third quadrant Potential rivals of Andrey Rublev: Khachanov, Thompson, Goffin, Tsitsipas and Medvedev or Federer. The last time the Halle tournament was played (2019), Rublev had to play the pre-stage and lost in the first round of it to Germany’s Moraing. This year, the Russian promises to give more war, and the truth is that he does not have an affordable painting for it. Already in the first round, he will face his compatriot and friend Khachanov, but it is that later he would meet the current runner-up, David Goffin, and against Tsitsipas in the hypothetical semifinals. The frame itself is very strong. fourth quadrant Potential rivals of Stefanos Tsitsipas: ‘qualy’, Simon, Monfils or Harris, Rublev or Goffin and Federer or Medvedev. A priori, the Greek was the luckiest with the draw. Well, it should have an easy path in the early rounds. While it’s true that grass isn’t the Greek’s favorite surface, he shouldn’t have too much trouble going through, at least until the semi-finals. It was a very nice box, with big names and with the attraction that always comes when you see Federer playing on his favorite surface. What do you think of the painting? Do you think Roger can repeat the title on German soil?







