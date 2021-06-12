Mike Rizzo should be open to Max Scherzer





Despite only having 59 games left in the season, Max Scherzer has already become the subject of countless trading rumours. This isn’t anything new, but for Nationals fans, it’s getting old fast to keep your team’s ace constantly busy with trading rumours. Dating back to 2019, Scherzer has been put forward by the media as one of the top trading targets, but Mike Rizzo and the company have mocked the idea. But this time they may want to listen. Through 12 starts, Scherzer is 5-4, with a 2.21 ERA, 104 strikeouts and a 3.04 FIP. At 36, the future Hall of Famer continues to defy fatherhood, but unfortunately his team holds him back. Currently, Washington is 25-34, eight games behind the Mets in NL East. Losing six of their last ten, the Nats boasted a terrible -32 run differential. The offense just doesn’t seem to click on a consistent basis, having scored three or fewer runs 35 times. Unfortunately, that’s only part of the team’s woes. Mike Rizzo has invested over $95 million in the starting rotation, but outside of Max Scherzer, the pitching staff was a mess. Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Jon Lester have reached -1.0 WAR together. As a whole, the starting rotation is 14-24, with an ERA of 4.24 and an FIP of 4.63. With Washington’s next 11 games against the Giants, Pirates, Mets and Phillies, the schedule won’t get any easier. If the team continues to struggle with intermediate to elite teams, Mike Rizzo will have to seriously listen to offers for the team’s ace. Gauging the trading market for Max Scherzer is in the team’s best interest. Illustrated Sports recently released five trading passes for Scherzer released with the Boston Red Sox on the list. The trade saw Boston bid farewell to the talented Jeter Downs, who was acquired in the Mookie Betts trade. While it’s hard to imagine Boston offering MLB Pipeline’s 38th candidate for Scherzer for a few months, Washington should immediately say yes to such an offer. It will be a tough pill to swallow to see the greatest pitcher in Nationals history leave, but it’s the smart decision. To compete in the near future, Washington’s agricultural system needs an infusion of talent, and Scherzer can help. Rizzo should follow the same path he tried with Bryce Harper in 2018. Rizzo had struck a deal to send Harper to Houston by the 2018 trade deadline, but the owner vetoed it. Rizzo’s plan was to have Harper try to compete for a ring so Washington could add talent, and then work on a new contract off-season. Scherzer, who turns 37 in July, has only a few elite years to go and now wants to win. Give him the chance to finish the season with a contender, resupply the farm, and meet off-season to strike a new deal. While this situation is rare, it is not unheard of. Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees come to mind. The fireball was dealt to the Cubs on the 2016 trading deadline, netting the Yankees Gleybor Torres. The following offseason, Chapman returned to the Bronx where he still lives. Holding Scherzer for sentimental value doesn’t help the franchise’s future. Unless Scherzer makes it clear that he won’t re-sign if he is moved during the season (highly unlikely), this should be the way to go.

