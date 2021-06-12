Sports
Football fans shocked by live images of Eriksen collapse | Euro2020 News
Viewers blame TV channels for zooming in on Eriksen after his collapse on the pitch and also showing his wife in distress.
Football fans and commentators have expressed outrage over live coverage of Christian Eriksens’ collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 with Finland, while praising his teammates for forming a wall to hide him from view.
Television viewers watched in horror as cameras kept going as medical professionals performed chest compressions on the 29-year-old after he suddenly fell onto the pitch 42 minutes after Saturday’s game at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.
Several shots, including through players’ legs, showed Eriksen being treated before cutting his obviously upset wife, who was in the stadium comforted by Danish captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
The medics worked on Eriksen for nearly 20 minutes before he was resuscitated and taken to hospital.
UEFA, the tournament’s governing body, said the attacking midfielder was in a stable condition, while the Danish Football Association said he was awake. The match will resume at 18:30 GMT.
While they quickly flooded social media with prayers for Eriksen, many users also criticized national television channels for their coverage and praised Denmark’s players.
Here’s how people responded on Twitter:
Human shield!! The Danish team protects their brother, their teammate #Eriksen from the cameras, spectators in the stadium, from viewers all over the world… From all eyes. respect.. #DENFIN #THE pic.twitter.com/HccXO0Yf7j
Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) June 12, 2021
I am still shocked to hear what happened to Eriksen. It’s sad that UEFA was still zooming their cameras on him. We don’t forget that! God help him! pic.twitter.com/YsU3kpmNhu
Luka (#Eriksen) (@ItsFrostelic) June 12, 2021
Great to hear that Christian Eriksen is awake. Let’s hope he continues to improve.
His Danish teammates deserve the highest praise and respect.
They demanded immediate medical attention, shielded him from the cameras, preserved his dignity and comforted his family.
Inspirational
Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2021
You forget the age of those guys who play football. Many of them were in their early twenties, the way they behaved today was nothing short of amazing.
Dignity, compassion and by all accounts heroic from Simon Kjaer.
Nothing a team does in this tournament will surpass them. pic.twitter.com/fuppJmCco3
Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) June 12, 2021
I have been in tears and now feel incredibly numb. Thinking of Eriksen’s partner whom I shouldn’t have seen on camera in tears.
Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) June 12, 2021
#The is a team Ill forever respect. The protection here, it shouldn’t be necessary because cameras should have been cut. I hope and pray that Eriksen is doing well. pic.twitter.com/8sLzrs5LWT
Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 12, 2021
Notice how Danish players formed a protective circle to protect their teammate from the cameras? Notice how Eriksen’s distraught wife was filmed?
The team from Denmark showed integrity and concern for their friend and teammate.
The respect I have for them is incredibly strong. pic.twitter.com/0WUjoin3Z7
From The Anvil West Ham (@FromTheAnvilWHU) June 12, 2021
Great respect for the Danish players for shielding Eriksen from Camera. I’ve already seen some pictures going around, which is the most disgusting.
Please do not share these kinds of photos. He is now conscious according to various sources.
May God bless him #Erisken pic.twitter.com/boATx2OORu
Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) June 12, 2021
Disgusted that the cameras filmed Eriksen’s wife in tears, privacy doesn’t matter anymore it seems? Just go to the studio as soon as they realize it’s an emergency, hope he’s okay
pys (@CFCPys) June 12, 2021
Cameramen will cut away from streakers but are happy to show Christian Eriksen’s wife crying on the side of the pitch
Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) June 12, 2021
Well done by the Danish players for creating a wall around Christian Eriksen, blocking this awful view from the cameras.
Prayers for Eriksen, scary scenes. #EURO2020
herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 12, 2021
It’s literally insane how the players have to group together and block Eriksen’s life-threatening situation from greedy broadcasters. It shouldn’t be. It should be common sense to turn off the cameras when something like this happens. Unreal. #DENFIN pic.twitter.com/6Fo6FCpU5g
(@Trashnaldo) June 12, 2021
