D’Evelyn claims second state title in school history



COLORADO SPRINGS A state championship final day is naturally intense. DEvelyn and Colorado Academy tried to make things even more exciting on Day 2 of the Class 3A Girls' Tennis State Championships, as the two met four of the seven finals after being tied by 21 apiece on the first day of the tournament. The Jaguars made their mark for the second time in school history, taking advantage of the opportunity to separate four out of five fights. Their team score of 59 surpassed Colorado Academys 44. We had a long chat (as a team) after the quarantine was over, said D'Evelyn coach Woody Oliver. "We said we can either be disappointed and disappointed that COVID-19 has ruined our 2020 season, or we can just bounce back. "I think the girls took that to heart and made them even more hungry." Last year, when COVID-19 won the state, the leaders of the team expected it to be their year. This year, the teams' lone senior Kyrianna Kryzstek was in just her first year on varsity. The pressure to win was placed on the shoulders of the only player on the team not to return next year. She and her partner, junior Anna Day, came through with the No. 1 doubles title. We came in today knowing we would do our very best no matter what, Kryzstek said. "We were all very confident to get started today. Of course there were nerves, but they were not bad." Part of the confidence came from the team's outright regular season win against the Mustangs last month. The other part came from the team's ability to relax. Even after the games ended and the title was theirs, every member of the Jaguars threw on goggles. The tradition stems from the team's joke about being a "real team" in water polo. They even created an Instagram for the non-existent program. All the nuances D'Evelyn brought with them, they kept calm and composed. In addition, next year the team will return everyone except Kryzstek – a positive sign for their chances of repeating. "We have learned a lot from the past two years," said Oliver. "The hope of moving forward is to get right back on track this summer. The fact that we are bringing back pretty much the entire team is a big advantage." On that day, Aspen's co-op team was also declared the winner of the tournament's sportsmanship award.







