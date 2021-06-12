2021 French Open women’s final highlights: Krejcikova defeats Pavlyuchenkova to win first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 French Open Women’s Final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova.



SCORE

Krejcikova 6 2 6 Pavlyuchenkova 1 6 4

French Open final: Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam title



6-4: History has been made! Barbora Krejcikova becomes the first Czech champion in 40 years at Roland Garros!

Krejcikova will now have shot at a Roland Garros double in the doubles final.

5-4: Pavlyuchenkova saves two championship points! She’s still in it by the smallest margin. Krejcikova was almost there, but the Russian serves some phenomenal dishes and continues to persevere. Krejcikova will now serve for the championship.

5-3: Top hold for Krejcikova! Pavlyuchenkova continues to throw down the fiery returns, but Krejcikova continues to fend off the diminished challenge. A game away from history!

4-3: Krejcikova breaks! And there we have it. The injury starts to show in the results as Krejcikova forces the wide return that puts Pavlyuchenkova on the spot. A big lead and the service of the Czechs could well be the last nail.

3-3: Krejcikova storms through her storage. Pavlyuchenkova struggles to keep up with quick serves well out of her reach and this could be the test for her.

2-3: Good grip for the Russian. Pavlyuchenkova continues to defy the lack of movement with some fiery shots down the line. A crucial foothold now that we are almost halfway in the last set.

2-2: Pavlyuchenkova strikes back! Pure power on return and it managed to waltz Krejcikova for a few moments. Pavlyuchenkova roars with delight as we all stand squarely in the decision maker again.

2-1: Big break for Krejcikova! She uses the drop shot well and tests the Russian’s injury. Pavlyuchenkova keeps bashing the winners, but that may not be enough to win her first Slam now.

1-1: A nerve-wracking hold for Krejcikova. The mistakes continue to spoil her otherwise clear stroke play, but the Czech manages to keep her teeth.

0-1: Pavlyuchenkova’s service is looking good at the moment. She has tried to keep the rallies short to minimize running around with the injury. Krejcikova continued to fail with a series of errors and went out frustrated for the first time tonight.

SET 2

SET 2 stats Aces: Pavlyuchenkova 0 Krejcikova 0 Double Faults: Pavlyuchenkova 0 Krejcikova 1 Winners: Pavlyuchenkova 10 Krejcikova 7 1st service victory: Pavlyuchenkova 58% Krejcikova 40% 2nd service win: Pavlyuchenkova 60 Krejcikova 57%



2-6: Pavlyuchenkova takes second! If there were any doubts about her movement after the injury, the Russian has responded by pounding the returns to Krejcikova and forcing the error. A top class comeback and we are now going all the way into the final!

MEDICAL TIMEOUT: Pavlyuchenkova is being treated for an injury to her thighs. There is now a huge band to see her left leg.

2-5: Not so fast, Krejcikova says. The Czech forces a pause to keep Pavlyuchenkova waiting. The Russian is struggling with an injury because she makes no attempt to stretch for Krejcikova’s wide returns.

1-5: Pavlyuchenkova freezes Krejcikova’s service! Serious power on the return well beyond Krejcikova’s reach, as the Russian gives an equally great response in this final. Pavlyuchenkova now serves for the set.

1-4: Krejcikova steps aboard and asks a grueling question for Pavlyuchenkova to serve. The Russian manages to stave off the challenge with some delectable forehands down the line to take a 4-1 lead.

0-3: Another strong hold. Pavlyuchenkova clenches her fist in delight in the direction of her camp, as she now has the second set firmly in her grasp.

0-2: Pavlyuchenkova breaks! The first signs of a boom for the Russian as it becomes firmly rooted to the baseline to beat returns well below the line. Krejcikova went under the barrel for the first time tonight.

0-1: Pavlyuchenkova finally holds his ground! Krejcikova’s scorching return has put the Russian on her toes and had to give everything to finally get through this serve game.

SET 1

SET 1 stats Aces: Pavlyuchenkova 0 Krejcikova 2 Double Faults: Pavlyuchenkova 3 Krejcikova 0 Winners: Pavlyuchenkova 13 Krejcikova 7 1st service victory: Pavlyuchenkova 62% Krejcikova 25% 2nd service win: Pavlyuchenkova 50% Krejcikova 57%



6:1 – Ready and dusted! Definitely a great set for Krejcikova as she shakes Pavlyuchenkova off with some great shots. Pavlyuchenkova barely got going and the Czech already has the trophy in his hands.

5:1 – She breaks again. Pavlyuchenkova has no answers as some stiff backhand returns have put her on the back foot. Krejcikova serve for the set!

4:1 – Krejcikova swelling in confidence. The Czech managed to rush Pavlyuchenkova across the field before using the drop shot that the Russian has so far failed to read.

3:1 – Krejickova breaks again! Pavlyuchenkova’s serve was disrupted early on by a deceptive net play by Krejcikova, which put a grim display in approach to her final game against Sakkari.

2:1 – Krejcikova loses the first game with a hesitant serve and fights back with some sharp approach shots to choke the Pavlyuchenkova serve to take the lead.

Krejcikova to start serving.

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova walks into her first Slam singles final and is followed by senior Russian star, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, to the lively Court Philippe-Chatrier.

HERE. WE. TO GO!

====================================

18:23: Seven minutes away from the final. A new champion will be crowned tonight in Paris.

NUMBERS GAME

Win-Loss Record in 2021 : Pavlyuchenkova (15-9), Krejcikova (25-9)

: Pavlyuchenkova (15-9), Krejcikova (25-9) Krejcikova is doing well with 11 consecutive matches without defeat. She could become the first Czech champion in Paris since 1981

without defeat. She could become the champion in Paris since 1981 Krejcikova has a record of 14-3 (win-loss) on clay this season. Her overall record on clay stands at 222-86 win-loss. Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova has a 10-2 (win-lose) record on clay this season.

Pavlyuchenkova is the first Russian woman to reach the final of the French Open since Maria Sharapova in 2014. She is also the first Russian woman to advance to a Grand Slam final since Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2015.

woman to reach the final of the French Open since Maria Sharapova in 2014. She is also the first Russian woman to advance to a Grand Slam final since Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2015. Pavlyuchenkova is also the first wife to play over 50 majors before reaching her first Slam final.

to play over 50 majors before reaching her first Slam final. This will be the sixth consecutive year who will welcome a first French Open winner in women’s singles after Garbine Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ashleigh Barty (2019) and Iga Swiatek (2020).



FINALISTS SPEAK

Prior to their first career meeting, here’s what the maiden slam finalists had to say:

Pavlyuchenkova: “I just do everything naturally and by what I feel, which is why I didn’t celebrate it that way. It’s my biggest final and now I don’t think about my opponent. First final after 53 Grand Slam? I join the club of tennis players like Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci, I am focused and I would like to win. At least I want to try, that’s what I want. I want to enjoy it, it will be a special moment.“

Krejcikova: “I think (after beating Sakkari) we both deserved the win for the way we played, but only one can win and I’m glad it was me. Now I have the chance to play a new game in this tournament. The last? I’ve always wanted to play these kinds of games, these tournaments with great opponents and reach the extreme rounds.“

Statistics overview

Career Details Pavlyuchenkova Krejcikova Age 29 25 Head-to-Head N/A N/A WTA Singles Titles 12 1 WTA Doubles Titles 5 8 Win/lose singles 437/302 286/163 Singles Ranking (Current) 32 33 Singles Ranking (Best Career) 13 (July 4, 2011) 33 (May 31, 2021)



MATCH EXAMPLE



In another surprising French Open season, the women’s game tonight will witness the emergence of a pristine champion in the Philippe-Chatrier.

It is absolutely certain that, I repeat, nobody could have predicted that this time Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova would face Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the singles final on the Paris clay court. The toppers have fallen this season – both on and off the pitch.

But this was no less of an achievement for the duo, who have had a contrasting structure to their careers thus far.

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova meets Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in final

Pavlyuchenkova, the eternal trier, has finally pushed her limits by reaching her first final in a 14-year Grand Slam career. The Russian, who aspires to become her country’s first French Open winner since Maria Sharapova, has endured some tough battles en route to the summit duel.

Her opponent, 25-year-old Krejcikova, was a livewire throughout the tournament – the Czech star who plays in her first Slam final has also booked her place in the women’s doubles final in a bid to regain the title she won. win back in 2018.

Krejcikova put in a sharp performance over the course of nine days – she defeated third seed Elina Svitolina before beating Americans Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff leading up to her first semifinal. A classic against Maria Sakkari saw Krejcikova fight back from the edge. Her clarity of serve and precision helped her stay in the hunt until the end to fend off a determined Sakkari.

ROAD TO FINAL

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

First round:Christina McHale 6-4, 6-0

Second round:Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2,6-3

Third round:Aryna Sabalenka 6-4.2-6.6-0

Fourth round:Victoria Azarenka 5-7.6-2.6-3

Quarter-finals:Elena Rybakina 6-7.6-2.7-6

Semi-finals:Tamara Zidasek 7-5, 6-3



Barbora Krejcikova

First round:Kristyna Pliskova 5-7.6-4.6-2

Second round:Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2,6-3

Third round:Elina Svitolina 6-3,6-2

Fourth round:Sloane Stephens 6-2.6-0

Quarter-finals:Coco Gauff 7-6,6-3

Semi-finals:Mary Sakkari 7-5,4-6,9-7



Where to watch