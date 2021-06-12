Indigenous Sports Month: Jason Gillespie broke cricket barriers

November marks the 25th anniversary of the biggest Indigenous cricket party that has never happened.

On November 29, 1996, Jason Gillespie ended Australia’s 119-year wait for its first native male Test Cricketer – and, unbelievably, no one noticed.

Many talked about the outstanding fast bowler Gillespie as he walked proudly to the SCG to play the West Indies, but his native heritage was not put in the spotlight as it went unnoticed by the media, Cricket Australia…everyone.

Gillespie had no secrets.

As shy as he was at that stage of his career, he would have been happy to explain how his family heritage is linked to the Kamilaroi people of northern and central NSW if anyone had asked. But they didn’t.

“I always thought it was weird that it took me so long to come out because I always knew I was of native descent and all my friends knew it,” Gillespie said.

“I was never asked (initially). It was a stranger. When it came out, I couldn’t believe how much publicity it got.

“I naively assumed that there were a lot of people in Australia with Indigenous blood. When you examine it, you realize that we are quite unique.

“I was incredibly proud. My brother still works for the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement in South Australia and my father was CEO for about ten years.”

Of the 458 male cricketers who play test cricket for Australia, only Gillespie is of Indigenous ancestry.

Australian cricket is well acquainted with this very embarrassing statistic, owning it and longing for the day it changes. Just like Gillespie.

“I would like to see more native players playing Tests,” said Gillespie.

“We’ve seen female Indigenous representation lately in Tests with Ash Gardner and in men’s format in the shorter forms of the game with Dan Christian and D’Arcy Short and Scott Boland, but it would be great to see more.”

The Australian embodiment of Indigenous cricket has thankfully improved since the day Gillespie made his Test debut.

Increasing Indigenous participation is a key goal for Cricket Australia and numbers have risen from 8,500 in 2013 to 69,092 by July 2019, an impressive increase but it comes from a low base and CA admits it is still “under-represented” is by native players.

CA has a National Indigenous Cricket Strategy, covering areas from high performance to grassroots participation, and has specialist staff dedicated to growing cricket for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and formal partnerships with Clontarf and Stars Foundations, including the provision of equipment and resources for their educational programs.

As encouraging as it was to see Australia’s barefoot cricketers form a circle to support the Black Lives Matter crusade and Australia’s Indigenous heritage at the SCG, nothing could improve the cause and culture more through more Indigenous players at the highest level of the game.

In the same way Shane Warne inspired thousands of young bowlers to do leg spin, Mel Jones, co-chair of the Australian First Nations Advisory Committee, said the most significant breakthrough for Indigenous cricket would be having a role model on television.

“If you look at areas you want to improve, visibility is key,” Jones said.

“For us, it’s critical that Ash Gardner and Hannah Darlington play and coach in the women’s game, and D’Arcy Short in the men’s game.

“Indigenous children and parents can see that cricket is a game for them and not just for white people. We also appreciate working with people like the Clontarf Foundation because we can say, “This is what we want to do, but you can tell us if we’re on the right track.

“The most important thing for us is that we want Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander coaches and administrators throughout the system.”

Gillespie senses that times are changing, and they should.

“The intention is there. Time will tell. There are good intentions to give native cricketers the best possible chance. My son, Jackson, played a native minors game in Adelaide last summer and really enjoyed it. He is 15 and wants to be a fast bowler. He has the body for it. He’s 6 feet and he likes to bowl fast, so that’s fun.

“One thing the football codes have done really well is help them participate and get out there and promote their cause. Footy is an easy one. You get a footy and some open space and just go.

“I think there is a bit more to organize in cricket. I think a lot of that has to do with the good work the footy codes have done to engage with indigenous people and bring the game to the fore.

“We know that AFL is a very popular sport for Indigenous players, just like rugby league. I feel these sports have been good for reaching out to the community and to schools.”