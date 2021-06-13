Brighton’s Davis Codd puts down hockey stick to win MHSAA golf title





EAST LANSING Brighton senior Davis Codd has spent the past two weeks at an NHL prospects hockey camp in Erie, Pennsylvania and was scheduled to return there Saturday night to play for several NHL scouts on Sunday. But that didn’t stop the high school golfer from returning to Michigan in between skates to wrap up the spring golf season. And man, did he ever finish it in style. Codd finished Friday’s first round in 12th place, but shot a five-under par 67 on Day 2 (140 total), to win the Division 1 Golf State Final at Forest Akers West Golf Course. When I started this day, I had a game plan to go out and make as many birdies as possible, Codd said. “I didn’t look once at the standings all day. After I walked off that green (No. 13, his last hole), I kind of understood. But I had the same plan around the hole all day. Codd birdied his first four holes (Nos. 14-17). On his final hole, the par 5 13th, he ripped a drive down the long, skinny fairway to wedge length and made a two-putt birdie to round out his final round as a high school player, who also happens to be a professional hockey player in front of him. the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League. Three players finished in second place with a 143: Murphy Kehoe of Traverse City West; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern First Round Leader Jack Zubkus and Ann Arbor Skyline Freshman Ieuan Jones of Ann Arbor Skyline, who led his team to the Team State Championship. Skyline, which was #1 all season, came in as the priceless favorite and delivered. The Eagles had a two-day total of 594, ahead of runner-up Novi Detroit Catholic Central (603) and Traverse City West and Forest Hills Northern (613 each). Three of the five Eagles players had never been to states before, in part because two were freshmen. So they really didn’t understand what all this hype was, which was a good thing, not to know exactly what they were getting into, said Skyline coach Ashley Mantha. But once they got here, they understood what I was talking about. Fortunately, our teams have been here before, so I was able to tell the newbies what to expect. Division 2 Birmingham Brother Rice shot back-to-back 290s to finish the state final at 580 and an impressive state championship win, played in Bedford Valley at Battle Creek. Flint Powers Catholic was second with 608. Senior Brockton English of Pontiac Notre Dame Prepwon medalist on 134, followed by Lorenzo Pinili of Birmingham Brother Rice with a 139. Division 3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central (623) won the state title in The Meadows at Grand Valley State over two schools that placed second in 640 Big Rapids and Hanover Horton. For Big Rapids, it was the program’s fourth consecutive runner-up. Hanover Horton won the 2018 state title. Cheboygan sophomore PJ Maybank walked away with medalist at 135. Division 4 Defending champion Kalamazoo Hackett won the team title again, with a score of 640 to finish ahead of Lansing Christian on 646 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Clarkston Everest Collegiate sophomore Remy Stalcup was the medalist and the only player under par with 142.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos