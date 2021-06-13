Wick Farm Bath: this charming farmhouse with outdoor pool is the place to book for a staycation











We review Wick Farm Bath, a charming farmhouse with a heated pool on the edge of the Georgian town



Although it seems that holidays abroad are on the back burner for the time being, staycations have of course become the trend du jour. Instead of panicking and trying to rely on the government’s traffic light system, many Brits are turning to their home base to plan a summer vacation.

The Georgian city of Bath has always been a popular destination for domestic and international tourists thanks to its quaint town , honey-colored houses and Jane Austen vibes. But if you want the best of both worlds – to experience both the city and the countryside – a stay at Wick Farm will do the trick.

Wick Farm has a heated swimming pool

Located just seven miles from Bath in the village of Farleigh Hungerford, the lavish farmhouse is one of the many properties that make up the estate. Wick Farm also doubles as a wedding venue, with the farm ideal for the bride and her bridal party to stay in. But it is also open to holidaymakers and no doubt many friends and families will be checking in this summer.

Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning overlooking immaculately manicured lawns

The Grade II listed house sits on 37 acres of land in an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty, making it the perfect rural escape. But it’s also just a 20-minute drive to Bath, meaning you can combine your days lazing around the pool and breathing in the fresh air with some sightseeing and shopping in the World Heritage City.

The medieval farmhouse can accommodate eleven guests in six bedrooms, with three and a half bathrooms. So if you are looking for somewhere for a group of friends or to have a family reunion, this is the place. It is incredibly spacious and is perfect for entertaining, set up with a formal dining room and the choice of two outdoor dining areas. In addition, it offers an abundance of activities suitable for all ages.

Numerous activities are offered such as table tennis, croquet and boules

The USP of the property by far is the outdoor (and did we mention, heated) pool, a rarity for UK accommodation and where we spent most of our days. Open to guests from April to October, it is very chic designed with charcoal colored paving stones.

On a hot summer’s day you’ll find it hard to drag yourself away from the comfy sun loungers, but poke around the shed and you’ll find inflatables and balls to throw into the pool. The water is so inviting once you know it’s heated.

There’s an electric barbecue and a large picnic table to one side, so if you’re imagining warm days soaking up the sun with a burger and beer in hand, clad in your swimsuit, you can guarantee Wick Farm will deliver. There is also a cozy fire pit where you can barbecue, or simply light up when the last rays of the sun have set and you still want to enjoy the balmy weather outside.

Gather around the fire pit in the evening

The farmhouse and pool overlook immaculately manicured lawns and fields further in the distance. The outdoor seating area is an idyllic place to enjoy a quiet morning coffee before starting your day of activities, and entertainment is something Wick Farm has no shortage of. There’s plenty of room for the kids to run around and play, and if you haven’t brought your own organized fun, there’s a range of options.

In addition to swimming, guests can make use of the tennis courts, play croquet, table tennis or play pétanque in the garden. Clay pigeon shooting can also be arranged at an additional cost. As for indoor entertainment, the game room features a large American pool table, board games galore, books and DVDs.

The country chic living room has a large fireplace

The country chic living room, with a piano, TV and majestic fireplace, is the perfect place to gather as night falls. Kick back on the leather sofas and play a game of cards or enjoy a nightcap as the logs roar and burn.

If home-cooked meals are a big part of your stay, you’ll be impressed by the farmhouse’s kitchen, which is fully equipped with the main feature being the Aga – perhaps a novelty for those traveling from cities.

There is also a Nespresso machine and a sophisticated wine fridge built into the kitchen island, as well as a pantry stocked with staples left over from previous guests. While you might expect basic commodities like oil, salt, and pepper in other self-catering accommodations, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see pasta, rice, preserves, all kinds of spices, and more in the pantry.

There is an Aga and a wine fridge in the fully equipped kitchen

Aside from the aforementioned outdoor dining areas, there is also a dining table in the kitchen and a more magnificent formal dining room, which is the perfect setting for a special occasion or a fun game night. Murder mystery, anyone?

The decor throughout the farmhouse is as charming and quaint as you would expect from a medieval property. Wooden beams, whitewashed walls and family portraits adorn the walls, while a dollhouse and rocking horses are scattered along the corridors.

The master bedroom is located in the heart of the house

The six bedrooms are a decent size, especially the large grand master bedroom on the first floor in the heart of the house. The en-suite bathroom is a masterpiece in its own right, complete with fluffy white rugs, a rain shower and plenty of room to get ready.

In contrast, one of the rooms at the top of the house is perfect for all the young adults in the group. A teenager’s dream, decked out with a drum kit, projector, fold-out screen and surround sound system.

There is also plenty of indoor entertainment

Given the expansive size of the house, beautiful expansive grounds, heated pool, abundance of entertainment and proximity to Bath, Wick Farm truly delivers the stay of dreams. It is perfect for groups and families and will have you checked in for longer.

Relaxing on a sun lounger with the sun on your face and a glass of rosé in hand amid a British heat wave, you could almost feel like you’re sunbathing on the continent.

It feels like you are on holiday abroad

