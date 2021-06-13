Orioles vs. Rays – Game Recap – June 12, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joey Wendle hit an RBI double in a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-breaking 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4 on Saturday.

It is the longest slip since the team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight to the road in 2018 and also in 1988.

It’s no fun losing, said Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. Hopefully we can turn it around tomorrow.

Since early May, the Rays (41-24) are a major league-best 28-10.

It’s been a pretty special run. So said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash. The guys have found different ways to win. Just keep winning with this clip and we’ll be lining up for some good stuff. So far we have to be happy with where we are.

Reliever Collin McHugh (1-1) struckout five and gave up one basehit in two scoreless innings to register his first win since August 30, 2019.

Diego Castillo worked the ninth and got his eleventh save.

Austin Wynns hit a grand slam for the Orioles, who are 0-5 this season against Tampa Bay..

Tampa Bay-starter Rich Hill gave up four runs, four hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 4 innings. The 41-year-old had allowed just three earned runs in 39 innings in his previous seven starts.

Hill got grounders off his leg in the second and fifth inning.

Cash said Hill was fine and unaffected by the balls.

Wendle hit a double-out double down the third baseline off of Jorge Lpez (2-7) in the first before Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier had runscoring infield singles when the Rays took a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Lowe made it 5-0 on a two-out, two-run double in the fourth that bounced over the head of leftfielder Ryan Mountcastles to score the second run.

Lowe, who came in on Friday with the AL’s second lowest batting average with .188, has four hits in seven at bats with four RBI in the two games

Wynns got the Orioles within 5-4 with his first career grand slam in the fifth. His first homer since September 24, 2019 ended Hills’ 16-inning scoreless streak.

Lpez gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 innings. He struckout eight batters and walked one.

I thought he threw the ball great, Hyde said. He was defeated by three soft hits from the opposite field in the first inning. He’s been really unlucky.

NO WORRIES

Lpez hit Brett Phillips, his former teammate at Milwaukee and Kansas City with a pitch in the fourth.

Phillips showed false anger that prompted plate umpire Nick Mahrley to stand in front of him. Shortly after, a smiling Phillips moved to first base.

When I got hit I thought, you know what, I’m going to have a little fun with this,” said Phillips, who called Lpez one of his favorite teammates. So I immediately turned around and I was like, do you want I said it with a smile on my face, but the umpire and catcher couldn’t see that I was smiling.

Lpez said Phillips is like a brother.

He’s funny, Lpez said. Everything was kind of fun.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: OR Austin Hays went 0 for 4 and has been hitless in eight at bats, including five strikeouts, since returning from a left hamstring injury on Friday.

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (left groin strain) should have his return date on Sunday. RHP Chris Archer (forearm tightness) could be ready for live batting practice in late June or early July.

Umpires: Mahrley was checked out by a trainer after being hit in the left arm by a pitch that bounced off the plate from Baltimore reliever Tanner Scott in the sixth. He was also watched after being hit by a ball during the first.

NEXT ONE

Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-3), on a career-high three-game winning streak, will begin Sunday’s series finale. Tampa Bay LHP Josh Fleming (5-4) starts or follows an opener.

