Christopher Sign, Birmingham TV host and former Alabama football player, dead by apparent suicide





Veteran TV journalist and former University of Alabama football player Christopher Sign died Saturday morning in an apparent suicide, police said. Saturday at 8:13 a.m., the Hoover 911 center received a call from a person at a residence on Scout Trace. Hoover Police and Fire Department arrived to find 45-year-old Sign dead. Hoover Police Department Lieutenant Keith Czeskleba said the death is being investigated as a suicide. ABC 33/40 announced in 2017 that Sign was returning to Birmingham from Phoenix as an evening anchor, replacing Dave Baird after he retired. Sign co-anchored broadcasts with Brenda Ladun and Pam Huff. Our deepest condolences are shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends, said Sinclair Broadcast Group Vice President and General Manager Eric S. Land. We have lost a respected colleague whose indelible stamp will forever serve as a mark of decency, honesty and journalistic integrity. We can only hope to continue Chris’ legacy. May his memory be a blessing, Land said. Growing up near Dallas, Sign previously worked as a reporter for ABC 33/40 from 2000 to 2005, covering the 2001 Brookwood mining disaster and Hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Ivan. While a reporter and morning anchor at ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix, Sign broke the story of the secret June 2016 asphalt meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Sign wrote a book about his experience called Secret on the asphalt. Sign also won an Emmy Award for breaking news in 2014 for his coverage of the shooting of two Phoenix police officers, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award for Spot News, for his coverage of the search for the Baseline Killer and Serial Shooter who terrorized Phoenix in the summer of 2016. Sign attended the University of Alabama in the 1990s and spent four years as an offensive lineman for the Crimson Tide under former coach Gene Stallings. While in Alabama, he met his wife, Laura, an All-SEC volleyball player. The couple has three sons. If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or Contact the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition. Alabama Resources Crisis Center, Inc. (Birmingham) Phone: (205) 323-7777 Kids Helpline: (205) 328-KIDS (5437)Teen Link: (205) 328-LINK (5465)Senior Talk Line: (205) 328-TALK (8255) Hours of Operation: 24/ 7

North Alabama (Huntsville) Crisis Services Phone: (256) 716-1000 Toll Free: (800) 691-8426 Hours of Operation: 24/7

Lifelines/Family Counseling Center of Mobile Phone: (251) 431-5111 Toll Free: (800) 293-1117 Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM (CST) Monday-Friday

