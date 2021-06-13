Cherry Creek remains dominant in Class 5A with 37th title



DENVER Cherry Creek's girls' tennis team isn't used to waiting long between state championships. The Bruins won three consecutive Class 5A team titles from 2017-19. But when an unexpected newcomer to COVID-19 blocked them from a title in 2020, the Bruins were forced to sit still and wait for another chance to extend their streak. On Saturday at Gates Tennis Center, an unusually hungry Cherry Creek girls collected 69 team points to run from Fairview, the 2016 champion, to exit the 5A state tournament with the trophy once again. Even for decorated Bruins like senior Halley Mackiernan, who has never lost a game at state and is now part of three team titles amid the Bruins’ seemingly endless streak by winning 22 of the last 23 championships, this most recent win was exceptional. We’ve all waited so long for this, especially because we couldn’t play the season last year, Mackiernan said. It’s finally here and it’s an amazing feeling unlike any other state championship. I’m so sad to leave the team but I’m so happy we could come back here and win this one after wanting it for so long. ” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/chsanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?fit=300%2C212&ssl= 1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/chsanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?fit=1024%2C724&ssl =1″ loading=”lazy” class=”size-full wp-image-830813″ src=”https://i0.wp.com/chsanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar -Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?resize=1200%2C848&ssl=1″ alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”848″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp- content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?w=2200&ssl=1 2200w, https://i0.wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06 /Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?resize=300%2C212&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar- Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?resize=1024%2C724&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis .jpg?resize=768%2C543&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?resize=1536%2C1086&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0 . wp.com/chsaanow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lily-Chitambar-Boulder-girls-tennis.jpg?resize=2048%2C1448&ssl=1 2048w” sizes=”(max-width: 1200px) 100vw , 1200px” data-recalc-dims=”1″/> The individual gold went to Boulders Lily Chitambar, but not without a fight from Smoky Hills Valerie Negin. After beating 2019 No. 2 singles champion Alexis Bernthal in the semifinals, Negin pushed Chitambar to the brink in a three-set match, including a first-set comeback from a 5-0 deficit to a tiebreaker before the Boulder junior finally had the upper hand, 6-7, 6-0, 6-4. I was just trying to stay as strong mentally as I could, said Chitambar, who finished fourth in 2019 as a freshman. It was super hot and after she came back from 0-5 I was a little shaken up. I was just trying to go point by point and stay strong. It felt really good and it was definitely more exciting to win the championship because she’s such a good player and it was such a good game. The remainder of Saturday’s Finals looked like a duel between the Bruins and the Fairview Knights, who trailed the eventual champions by just two points on Day 2. Cherry Creek advanced to the Finals on six of the seven total ladder spots, playing Fairview head-to-head to head in five of those games. On number 2 basehits, Cherry Creeks Lorena Cedeno Fairviews defeated Natalie Stone 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. At number 3 singles, Cherry Creeks defeated Anika Sharma Fairview freshman Alexis Bernthal 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. Cherry Creek twins Eliza Hill and Nicole Hill, who played together for the first time this season, beat Fairviews Virginia Gomulka and Elizabeth Roth at No. 1 in doubles 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 2 doubles final, Mackiernan and Anna Fusaris beat Fairviews Jane Roth and Maya Brakhage 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles title match went in favor of Cherry Creeks Victoria Moldovan and Jisele Boker, who defeated Fairviews Mia Grayson 6-2, 6-2. At No. 4 doubles, Cherry Creeks Ella Barclay and Vivienne Bersin beat Fossil Ridges Katie Sollenberger and Avery MacKenzie 6-2, 6-0. The Bruins have now won a total of 37 championships. The girls just held on and they planned to spend time together this season, said Cherry Creek head coach Chris Jacob. They built a great bond in a short period of time and I think that made a huge difference. Our senior leadership has been great and when I see matches like two singles and three singles where the girls are cheering each other on and our girls are nervous but that helps them fight through it I know a lot of it has to do with that connection they have made together. To do that in six weeks is pretty impressive. Fairview finished second with 39 team points. Heritage won the sportsmanship prize. (Brad Cochi/CHSAANow.com)







