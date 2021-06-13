He is the first Grand Slam in the table tennis world, beating Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghui many times, and is still unmarried at 55 years old.





If you want to ask who is the strongest opponent that national table tennis has ever faced, the Swedish star and the first Grand Slam winner in the history of table tennis-Waldner will certainly be mentioned. Not long ago, a recent photo of Zhang Laowa was published on the Internet. I saw him wearing a cotton cap and cotton clothes, his uncle dressed for the camera and showed the “V” gesture, a vivid image of an old naughty boy. As a top athlete who has beaten Liu Guoliang, Kong Linghui and other national table tennis players many times, Lao Wa is still very young. At 55, he didn’t even think about getting married or getting married. Not long ago, he suggested Liu Guoliang to make a plan. The new event is full of emotion: he is really married to table tennis as his wife! Waldner, born in 1965, is a great legend in the history of table tennis. At the age of 17, he was able to play inextricably with Cai Zhenhua, the main champion of the national table tennis world champion. At the age of 23, he won the team and singles championship of the World Table Tennis Championships. He became the first Grand Slam winner in history. At 34 years old, he could still sweep Liu Guoliang at the Olympics. At the age of 38, he knocked out Ma Lin at the Olympics. In the history of the Chinese table tennis team, there has never been an opponent who has threatened us more than Lao Wa; and after Lao Wa, the Foreign Association has never seen such a powerful master: the current Zhang Benzhihe, Mima Ito is far behind him! In 2016, Waldner officially withdrew from all competitive events (had already left the international arena in 2007) and officially announced his retirement. After that, he lived a life of idle clouds and wild cranes. He didn’t get married and didn’t talk about love. He played daily with his former close friends Apeylen, Persson and others, and he had no plans to start a family. And the only thing that can make Lao Wa “serious” is his beloved table tennis career. In recent years, Waldner has visited China many times, participated in the commentary of the table tennis game on Swedish TV and accepted Zhang Benzhihe. Visited and criticized the ITTF reform plan, etc. Prior to this, Liu Guoliang had revealed that Waldner had a video link with him, and suggested that China and Switzerland hold a brand new match. Lao Wa hopes he will lead Europe’s best athletes and Liu Guoliang to lead China’s best athletes to PK. He even suggested calling this event the “Waldner Cup” or “Liu Guoliang Cup”! All this, of course, cannot be put into practice until after the Tokyo Olympics have ended. So will everyone get a chance to see Lao Wa and Liu Guoliang play again in their new positions? Let’s wait: bless you, old friend!

