Hernandez claims spot for US Olympic team in women’s 3-meter springboard





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Aspiring freshman Hailey Hernandez of the University of Texas won her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics by finishing second in the final of the women’s 3-meter springboard competition at the US Olympic team trials on Saturday afternoon. Hernandez becomes second Longhorn diver to earn a spot on U.S. Olympic team, joining former UT star Alison Gibson who previously qualified in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event. Hernandez, 18, will make her Olympic debut in July before starting classes at the UT at the end of August. The top two finishers in the individual diving events at the US Olympic Trials earn places on the roster. Hernandez will represent Team USA at the event in Tokyo on July 30, with the competition starting at 1:00 AM Central. Krysta Palmer, who earlier this week claimed her Olympic spot alongside Gibson in the synchronized 3-meter springboard, qualified for her second event in Tokyo by winning the competition with a total score of 1011.95 points. Hernandez was second with 926.55 points, closely followed by Sarah Bacon (912.10), Kristen Hayden (908.85) and Gibson in fifth (903.40). Hernandez started Saturday’s final session two points ahead of Gibson for second place (593.90-591.45), as the scores were taken from Tuesday’s preliminaries and semi-finals. Gibson registered a score of 67.50 on her first dive, a forward 2 somersault 1 twist pike (5152B), to move into second place with four points (658.95-654.65). She then extended her lead to eight points (731.80-723.25) with a score of 72.85 on her second dive, a forward 3 somersault pike (107B). Hernandez responded with a score of 70.00 on her fourth dive, a 2 somersault reverse (305C), to take an 18-point lead over the trio of Bacon, Hayden and Gibson. Hernandez then scored 67.50 on her fifth and final dive, a forward 2 somersault 1 twist pike (5152B), to take her second place and secure her spot on the US Olympic team. UT freshmen Bridget O’Neil , which in 12 . advanced to the final sessionthis place, advanced to finish 10th with a total score of 784.25 points. Her latest achievement was highlighted by a score of 58.50 on her first dive, an inward 2 somersault pike (405B). Springboard 3 meters ladies (final) Place To score Diver 1 1011.95 Kysta Palmer 2 926.55 Hailey Hernandez 3 912.10 Sarah Bacon 4 908.85 Kristen Hayden 5 903.40 Alison Gibson 6 836.50 Brooke Schultz 7 809.10 Abigail Knapton 8 808.75 Anne Fowler 9 802.00 Margo O’Meara 10 784.25 Bridget O’Neil 11 774.30 Samantha Pickens 12 767.40 Kelly Straub







