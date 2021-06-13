Tennis: Waterville Girls, Yarmouth Boys Win Class B Championships

LEWISTON Depth had been the main weapon for the Waterville girls’ tennis team all season. On Saturday, it brought the Purple Panthers to their biggest win ever.

Waterville won both doubles matches to take Sarah McNeil’s third single, and the Panthers defeated Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in the Class B Championship at Lewiston High School for the first title in program history.

“It’s the most overwhelming feeling in the world,” said Waterville junior Keira Gilman, who along with Karin Zimba was part of the first doubles team to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to take the championship. “I am full of emotions. That was the hardest game we’ve ever had.”

It was a similar story in the boys’ game as Yarmouth also lost the first two singles matches but swept the doubles and won the third single en route to a 3-2 win over Waterville. It was the Clippers’ second consecutive (15-1) title after winning in 2019.

“We had a very close-knit team,” said Yarmouth coach Bill Shardlow. “Of all the teams I’ve coached, the difference in skill between 1 and 8 is the closest I’ve ever had to this team. If you look at our number 2 doubles, they are good tennis players. We knew our entire season would be based on that.”

Depth was the backbone for the Waterville girls (16-0) who took just four individual losses leading up to the state finals, none of them coming from the top doubles team of Gilman or Zimba or the second unit of Hannah Hubbard and Miranda Troy . Waterville also had strong players in the top two singles in Inga Zimba and Amna Sheikh, but with Cape Elizabeth (13-2) bringing in Blair Hollyday and Caroline Gentile respectively, those deeper parties became vital.

“We knew it would be very difficult to take singles (No.) 1,” said Waterville coach Devin Lachapelle. “We knew we had to take both doubles and probably (No.) 3 singles.”

That’s how it worked out, with Gentile winning 6-2, 6-2 on the second basehit, but McNeil won 6-4, 6-2 on the third basehit to help the Panthers tie.

“I knew I had to go in to win my match,” McNeil said. “But I honestly haven’t thought about it that much. I only felt the pressure at 4-2 in the second set.”

With Hollyday en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 1, the focus shifted to doubles, where both matches went three sets. Hubbard and Troy’s second team finished first, winning 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-1. On the first doubles, Gilman and Karin Zimba knew it was exciting.

“It took a lot of focus, and Karin and I are really good at balancing and calming each other when it’s such a big game,” Gilman said. “That helped a lot.”

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Karin Zimba said. “You felt that pressure. It can hit you if you don’t keep your head and focus clear.”

She and Gilman did, rebounding from a loss in the second set to seal the title.

“(The team) played incredibly well,” said Lachapelle. “The fact that both doubles were able to really control the third set and take the lead was of course crucial. That was amazing.”

In the boys’ game, Yarmouth was in control from the start and jumped to big lead in the third singles and both doubles. The matches ended within minutes of each other; first Andi Cobaj and Miles Hagedorn beat Cole Bazakas and Nick Poulin 6-1, 6-0 in second double, then Quinn Federle beat Josiah Bloom 6-0, 6-3 at third base, followed by Sutter Augur and Ethan Lombard who won 6 3, 6-2 at first double to take the Championship for the Clippers.

Owen Evans (6-1, 6-3) and Charlie Haberstock (6-3, 6-1), a quarter-finalist in singles, won number two and one respectively in singles for the Panthers (15-1).

Federle, a sophomore, was particularly sharp as he helped Yarmouth build the early lead.

“I played really well in the first set, let him back in the second,” he said. “I just got out of it at the beginning. I think that first set was the best I’ve played this season.”

Federle said the team learned early in the spring that it would be a difficult team to take down.

“After the first few games, we were clearly the team to beat,” he said. “However, I don’t think we really let it go.”

They were the team to beat, even after seeing the most graduates from the core group of 2019 last year.

“We had to rebuild a little bit this year, re-equip it,” said Shardlow. “None of our three singles players had played singles earlier this year.”

However, with the depth the Clippers had, the rebuild couldn’t have gone more smoothly.

“We’ve been like this all year,” Shardlow said. “We’re a deep team that just grinds it up.”

