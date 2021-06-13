Smith takes two more Palmer Cup wins





Nebraska Women’s Golfer Kate Smith took two more wins to improve to 3-0 and helped earn three big points for Team USA at the 25th Annual Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, Saturday. Smith, the 2021 Big Ten champion from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, joined US teammate Lauren Hartlage for a 3&2 win over Team International’s Agathe Laisne and Ana Pelaez Trivino in Saturday morning’s Mixed Foursome competition. Smith, a 2021 WGCA and Golf Week All-American, was joined by three-time All-American Hartlage from the University of Louisville in taking a key win for the U.S. squad. Team International’s Laisne (France) was All-American and 2019 Texas First Team Big 12 Champion, while PelaezTrivino (Spain) was a two-time All-American in South Carolina. Smith and Hartlage’s win helped Team USA come within one point (12.5-11.5) en route to the second round of Saturday afternoon’s Mixed Foursome game in the Arnold Palmer Cup. Team International gained momentum with four straight wins in Match 19 through Match 22 to take a 12.5-9.5 lead, before Pierceson Coody (Texas) and William Moll (Vanderbilt) teamed up for a 2&1 win in Game 23. Smith and Hartlage then finished in the crucial final game of the morning to help Team USA build momentum towards the afternoon foursome. Team USA gained a measure of control heading into Sunday’s singles competition by winning nine of 12 games in the afternoon fours, including a dominant 5&4 win for Smith and Brad Reeves, the 2021 Arizona Pac-12 champion, in game 30. one of three 5&4 wins for Team USA in the afternoon foursome Smith and Reeves rolled to victory in just 14 holes over Virunpat Olinkitkunchai (Thailand), who was an All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Ten roster in Maryland in 2021, and her teammate PuwitAnupansuebsai (Thailand). Anupansuebsai was a two-time All-American and the 2020 Mountain West Conference champion in San Diego State. Team USA earned an 8-5-3.5 lead in the afternoon mixed foursomes to take an overall 20-16 lead. In the final round of competition on Sunday, a total of 24 points will be earned in 24 singles matches at the Arnold Palmer Cup. The United States has a 12-11-1 all-time edge in Arnold Palmer Cup history.







