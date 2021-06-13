Clemson football fans should never hear of SEC home runs again





In just a few years, Clemson football fans will likely be introduced to an all-new CFB Playoff system that will change the way we view the sport for years to come. While nothing is official yet, the CFB Playoff Committee has received recommendations from its working group to expand the playoff field from four teams currently to 12 teams. Things may still change — and likely will — but the current format allows the six highest-ranked conference champions to earn automatic qualifiers, with the four highest-ranked conference champions earning byes through the first round. After those six automatic qualifiers, there will be six major bids determined by the commission’s rankings and there are currently no limits on how many teams a single conference can have in the field. Do you know what that means? It is very likely that we will see two, three, maybe even four SEC teams earn big bids in the playoffs. Clemson football fans should never hear from SEC homers again under this new system If the committee doesn’t limit teams in the playoff and we end up seeing 5 or 6 SEC teams in the field, year in, year out, Clemson football fans would never have to hear about SEC home runs again. We’ve been hearing from SEC fans for years that the Tigers “would never survive” if they were in the SEC. Clemson would never make it into the CFB Playoff field if it weren’t for the weak ACC, right? In this new system, the Tigers can put all that to rest. There’s a chance Clemson – on his way to a National Championship – could beat anywhere between the 2-4 SEC teams. That doesn’t even count the 1-2 teams from the conference that the Tigers will play in the regular season. SEC fans no longer have laurels to lie on. If you can’t finish 9-3 overall — and believe me, the playoff commission will take mediocre 9-3 teams from the SEC — then you’ve got nothing to stand on when it comes to your opinion that you’re are ‘elite’. We all know that if Clemson Football were in the SEC, the Tigers would finish first or second every year. The only team at Clemson’s level is Alabama. The Tigers don’t finish 11-1 or 12-0 every year because of the weakness of the ACC. They finish 11-1 or 12-0 every year because they are at a different level in the ranks of College Football. But now SEC fans will get to see that up close and personal.

