Class B Tennis: Waterville Girls, Yarmouth Boys Win Championships

LEWISTON Depth has been the main strength of the Waterville girls’ tennis team all season. On Saturday, it brought the Purple Panthers to their biggest win ever.

Waterville won both doubles matches to take Sarah McNeil’s third single, and the Panthers defeated Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in the Class B state final at Lewiston High School for the first state championship in program history.

“It’s the most overwhelming feeling in the world,” said Waterville junior Keira Gilman, who along with Karin Zimba was part of the first doubles team to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to take the championship. “I am full of emotions. That was the hardest game we’ve ever had.”

It was a similar story in the boys’ game as Yarmouth also lost the first two singles matches but swept the doubles and won the third single for a 3-2 win over Waterville. It is the second title in a row for the Clippers (15-1).

“We had a very close-knit team,” said Yarmouth coach Bill Shardlow. “Of all the teams I’ve coached, the difference in skill between 1 and 8 is the closest I’ve ever had to this team. If you look at our number 2 doubles, they are good tennis players. We knew our entire season would be based on that.”

Depth was the backbone for the Waterville girls (16-0) who suffered just four individual losses leading up to the state finals, none of them coming from the doubles teams of Gilman and Zimba, and Hannah Hubbard and Miranda Troy. Waterville also had strong players in the first two places in singles, in Inga Zimba and Amna Sheikh, but with Cape Elizabeth (13-2) bringing in Blair Hollyday and Caroline Gentile respectively, the doubles became vital.

“We knew we were getting into that (No.) 1 singles was going to be very difficult,” said Waterville coach Devin Lachapelle. “We knew we had to take both doubles and probably (No.) 3 singles.”

That’s how it worked out, with Gentile winning 6-2, 6-2 on the second basehit, but McNeil won 6-4, 6-2 on the third basehit to help the Panthers tie.

“I knew I had to go in to win my match,” McNeil said. “But I honestly haven’t thought about it that much. I only felt the pressure at 4-2 in the second set.”

With Hollyday en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 1, the focus shifted to doubles, where both matches went three sets. Hubbard and Troy’s second team finished first, winning 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-1. On the first doubles, Gilman and Karin Zimba knew it was exciting.

“It took a lot of focus, and Karin and I are really good at balancing and calming each other when it’s such a big game,” Gilman said. “That helped a lot.”

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Karin Zimba said. “You felt that pressure. It can hit you if you don’t keep your head and focus clear.”

She and Gilman did, recovering from a loss in the second set to seal the title.

“(The team) played incredibly well,” said Lachapelle. “The fact that both doubles were able to really control the third set and take the lead was of course crucial. That was amazing.”

In the boys’ game, Yarmouth was in control from the start and jumped to big lead in the third singles and both doubles. The matches ended within minutes of each other; first Andi Cobaj and Miles Hagedorn defeated Cole Bazakas and Nick Poulin 6-1, 6-0 at second double, then Quinn Federle defeated Josiah Bloom 6-0, 6-3 at third base, followed by Sutter Augur and Ethan Lombard who won 6-3, 6-2 in the first doubles.

Owen Evans (6-1, 6-3) and Charlie Haberstock (6-3, 6-1), a quarter-finalist in singles, won number two and one respectively in singles for the Panthers (15-1).

Federle, a sophomore, was particularly sharp as he helped Yarmouth build the early lead.

“I played really well in the first set, let him back in the second,” he said. “I just got out of it at the beginning. I think that first set was the best I’ve played this season.”

Federle said the Clippers learned early in the spring that they would be a difficult team to take down.

“After the first few games, we were clearly the team to beat,” he said. “However, I don’t think we really let it go.”

Not even after most of the 2019 core graduated last year.

“We had to rebuild a little bit this year, re-equip it,” said Shardlow. “None of our three singles players had played singles earlier this year.”

However, with the depth of the Clippers, the rebuild couldn’t have gone more smoothly.

“We’ve been like this all year,” Shardlow said. “We’re a deep team that just grinds it up.”

