June 12, 2021 match: Marlin 4, Braves 2





It was a sign of things to come for the Braves, who tried desperately to give offense, but were suppressed by Thompson in five scoreless innings. He knocked it over, Snitker said. Just attack the attack zone. I’ve seen his last start. He was in the zone a lot with his knife and slider. He kept the ball better under control today. We couldn’t do anything with him. The Braves’ best chance against the righthander came in the third, when Fried tried to score on a sacrifice fly, but was thrown out at the plate. Again, that’s how the ball rolls for these Braves. Their margin of error was extremely small. Saturday was a good example: each of the four Marlins who scored struck out two in their at bats. Marlins 4, Braves 2 (box score) Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall homered on an 0-2 pitch by Fried in the fourth. It was Duvalls’ 12th homerun, four of which came against the Braves. He partied with an old employer. Fried gave up solo home runs to Duvall and Lewin Diaz in the fourth and fifth frame, respectively. At the start of the day, Fried hadn’t allowed a home run since his May 5 start against Washington, a run of five appearances and over 30 innings. You get two strikes on guys, you have to make good pitches, Fried said. Fastball was a bit too down and Duvey put a good swing on it. And I left a slide in the middle of the plate (against Diaz). If you have two strikes and you throw some poor quality pitches, that’s what happens. After the Thompsons left, Freddie Freeman led off the sixth inning with a single, but Ozzie Albies grounded in his first double play since 2019 to eliminate the runner. The offense, which had even battle-packed punch, one extra-base hit through seven innings, a two-out Abraham Almonte double that ultimately didn’t harm the Marlins. Freeman hit a two-run home run in the eighth to draw the Braves within a run. It was Freeman’s 15th homer and second in three days. He also hit a late game tying homer in Philadelphia. Freeman is looking for welcome results after being plagued by misfortune and uncharacteristic struggles in 62 games. Freddie, you watch him day in, day out, he hits the balls hard everywhere, Fried said. He just didn’t find any grass. So it’s nice that he was able to find some holes and knock out some balls. His mentality is the same. He’s the same guy who goes there to throw competitive, quality at bats, and it’s nice to see balls fall for him. After going 10-1 in Frieds starts last season, this time the Braves fell to 4-6 in his appearances. It’s just another facet of what has been a maddening season for the Braves, whose long-desired recovery failed to start on Saturday. Fried was the stopper of the team, but without much offensive support he can only do so much. The Braves will try to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) takes on Marlin’s righthander Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76).







