Molly Bellia won a state tennis title on Saturday

Molly Bellia said she planned to take Sunday off the tennis court.

The first-year phenomenon Sint-Jozef certainly deserved a rest day after her performance on Saturday.

Bellia finished an undefeated season by claiming the individual state championship for No. 1 singles players.

A super southpaw, Bellia overcame heat, humidity and some very worthy foes to win her title at North Central High School in Indianapolis.

Bellia finished her first prep season with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Park Tudor junior Lauren Long. The win put an exclamation mark on a 25-0 season for Bellia and ended Long’s year at 26-2 with both losses coming to Bellia.

“I’m obviously very happy,” Bellia said in a phone interview on Saturday night as she was on her way home. “It was a really great experience.

“I was confident going into Saturday that I would do well. But anything can happen. Lauren and Emma (Emma Gu) are both great players.”

Bellia defeated Harrison’s fellow freshman Emma Gu in a three-set marathon match in Saturday’s semifinal. Bellia trailed 3-0 in the final set before lining up for the win. The three-set win was just the third of the unbeaten season for Bellia.

“I told myself to focus more and play more of my game,” Bellia said of her semi-final victory. “Emma is a great player. I just tried not to get ahead of things.”

Gu, who finished 30-1, will be training with Bellia next week as the two play doubles together in a major tournament next weekend.

Bellia becomes Saint Joseph’s second individual state tennis champion. Michelle Fredlake won the senior title in 1975. Maddie Yergler was second as senior in 2018.

“Molly came out in the final and played very well,” Saint Joseph coach Bill Mountford said by phone on Saturday night. “She settled in and played much better than in her semi-final. She made fewer mistakes.

“Molly was just tougher and more aggressive. The point is how good Molly is at raising her game at the right time. She’s just joining in.

“This is just an amazing performance and very exciting. Molly is just a very special player. We are very lucky to have a player of her caliber in our program. What she did today in the heat and humidity was incredibly impressive.”

Bellia, a selfless, humble star had a first season of preparation. She helped her #2-ranked team win Northern Indiana Conference, sectional, regional and semi-state titles. The Indians finished second in the state last Saturday with a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Carmel. Older sister Kate, a senior who played number 2 singles, earned the Mental Attitude Award.

“It was just nice to be on a team where we had so much fun together,” said Bellia. “I owe a lot to my teammates.

“I didn’t really expect this to come into the season. I was just so happy to be able to play a season with my sister Kate who is my best friend. That meant so much to me. It was so cool to have a years on the same team with her.”

“It was just a great season all the way around.”

Bellia’s parents Anthony and Tricia are both law professors at Notre Dame. Sister Kate will join the Irish tennis team in the fall. Mother Tricia played collegiately at Harvard.

“I plan to take Sunday off, but will go back to it on Monday because I have a big tournament to prepare,” said Bellia. “But this is really exciting and I think it will motivate me to keep working hard. I think it will help me this summer.”

Mountford, who led the Indians to a state title in 2010, summed it up best.

“I told Molly it’s always good to go to bed a winner.”

That’s exactly what happened for the humble, star-studded Saturday night too.