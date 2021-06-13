England women safe World Cup place with victory over Scotland





England 3 (2) Petter (3, FG); Owsley (30, PC; 42, FG) Scotland 1 (1) Call (29, FG) The England women secured their place in the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup by beating Scotland and finishing first in Pool C at the 2021 EuroHockey Championships. Lily Owsley scored twice and Izzy Petter also struck for Mark Hagers as they finished the tournament with a second win in a row. McKenzie Bell had terrified England by equalizing shortly before half time when Scotland showed much promise, but in the end England’s experience shone through. There was also reason to celebrate for Laura Unsworth as she made her 150th international appearance for England. Izzy Petter gave England the perfect start and scored in the third minute. Credit: World Sports Photos England started where they had left off against Ireland and took a lead in just the third minute when Petter scored her first goal of the tournament after a great skill down the left base line from Lily Owsley. Catherine Ledesma then forced Amy Gibson into a save in the fifth minute before Scotland grew into the game, winning corners at halftime on both sides, but both were blocked by first Petter and then Unsworth. Fiona Crackles produced another mazy run before cutting the ball back into a dangerous area, only for Nicki Cochrane to kick away before Scotland equalized with a glorious goal, with Bell averting Amy Costellos’ brilliant pass past Maddie Hinch. England’s response was immediate, however, as they won a corner moments after the restart, with Owsley finding a neat finish after the first attempt was blocked to give her team the lead at half-time. Gibson came back into action in the second half to block corners from Giselle Ansley and Anna Toman while also closing Ledesma off as the young attacker found himself in space in the circle. Owsley was then on hand to score her second goal of the game three minutes before the end of the third quarter, scoring the goal after a one-two with Ellie Rayer. England had two more chances to score in the last quarter but couldn’t find another, with a diving Rayer just missing a cross from Jo Hunter before Esme Burges’ shot was saved by Cochrane. Laura Unsworth made her 150th international appearance for England. Credit: World Sports Photos Unsworth, who was named Player of the Match, said after the game: I think we always knew it was going to be a close affair. They certainly came out fighting. We knew it wasn’t going to be a smooth hockey game and they tested us every now and then. I think we’ve had ups and downs in this tournament, but if we go out and look at it, we’ve had three wins, a draw and a loss. We were disappointed thinking about the game in Germany, we didn’t come out fighting and in the end that result probably cost us to get to the semi-finals. But we learned a lot of good lessons and now another really big tournament is coming up with GB, so we were really excited about the coming summer. Start XI: Hinch (GK), Unsworth, Evans, Toman, Townsend, Rayer, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Owsley, Balsdon, Petter Subscribers (Used): Burge, Sanders, Neal, Hunter, Ledesma, Crackles Subscribers (unused): Heesh (GK)

