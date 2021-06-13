Liu Guoliang is in trouble! National table tennis rivals offer a reward of 2.14 billion, the Tokyo Olympics strongly block the Chinese team

Immediately after the National Table Tennis Association, the Korean Table Tennis Association also announced the official list of Olympic participants. As expected, Li Shangzhu/Tian Zhixi competed in the mixed doubles. Among them, Tian Zhixi, who is of Chinese descent, will also compete in the women’s singles and team events. She is the main player of the South Korean team in the Olympics and is also a well-known opponent that the national table tennis should pay more attention to. 16-year-old Shin Yubin won the tests of the Korean team and successfully qualified for the women’s singles. She is the youngest player on the Korean team. In South Korean men’s table tennis, Zhang Yuzhen, the highest ranked player in the world, will be the most important player in men’s singles, and Jeong Young-sik will have another place in men’s singles. In addition, South Korean men’s team Ahn Jae Hyun and women’s team Lee Si-wun received the P card. If the situation is urgent, they can play as substitutes at the Olympics.

In terms of overall strength, South Korea is inferior to Japan and China. In order to encourage the players to work hard and achieve as many good results as possible, Ryu Seungmin, president of the Korean Table Tennis Association, promised that if South Korean players can win Olympic medals, they will give corresponding generous bonuses.

Obviously, if the South Korean team wins the team championship (the men’s team and the women’s team, respectively), they will receive 500 million won bonuses, and the second and third places will receive 200 million won and 100 million won respectively, which are equal in size. are (1.6 billion in total). In addition, if South Korean players win the men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles championships, they will receive 100 million won prize money, and the second and third places will be 50 million won and 30 million won respectively. (Total 540 million)

If the South Korean team can complete all the above medal tasks, the Korean Table Tennis Association will spend 2.14 billion won this time. The president of the Korean Table Tennis Association, Ryu Seung-min, said they are not rich. Most of the money from the Table Tennis Club is used to support the training and participation of players. The game, but given that in such a serious situation, the daily life of the players is too exhausted and the pressure is greater than before, it was decided to announce the bonus amount in advance, hoping to stimulate.

Of course, even the Chinese team does not dare to promise to win all the medals. With the current strength of the South Korean team, it is impossible to achieve all the goals. The South Korean team can take a gold medal, even if it is a historic breakthrough. But in any case, the stimulus plan of the Korean Table Tennis Association has been put in place and the morale of the Korean players will be somewhat boosted. As the saying goes, there must be brave men among the rewards. The goal of our national table tennis team is to win gold medals in all events. Today, the Korean table tennis will certainly try their best to stop the national table tennis team. If they come across Chinese players, they will certainly try their best, which can cause big trouble for Liu Guoliang. South Korean Table Tennis Association president Yoo Seung-min once defeated Chinese star Wang Hao in the men’s singles final of the 2004 Olympic Games. This is also the only gold medal in men’s singles to have won in the past 20 years. by the National Table Tennis. Perhaps the South Korean players have considered Yoo Seung-min as a role model and hope to recreate the miracle.

After five years of waiting, the Olympics met people again. Compared to the Rio Olympics, the overall strength of the national table tennis is still strong, but its dominance has declined. When Japanese and South Korean geniuses showed up one after the other in their tenths, the national table tennis players can rely on those veterans. Although the veteran has rich experience, in the future we need to start training young players as a base.

