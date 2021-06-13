Hasan Ali withdraws from PSL 6 for personal reasons | Cricket

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six “due to family concerns.”

Hasan exits the PSL bubble in Abu Dhabi to return to Pakistan.

“I want to say to all Islamabad United fans that unfortunately for personal reasons I have to retire from the remaining PSL games. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family,” Hassan said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team is truly a family that stands by you through thick and thin. I wish the team the best of luck for the remaining PSL games.”

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan admitted Hasan’s absence will be a “great loss” for the squad and said some things are more important than cricket.

“We understand Hassan’s situation at the moment, family always comes first. We wish Hassan every success. He will of course be a huge loss for our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other as a family and we will continue to do so,” said Shadab.

Islamabad United are currently second on the PSL table with eight points from six games.

