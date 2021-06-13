UConn football brings in three Class of 2022 recruits





UConn Football has made three pledges for the class of 2022, including some promising prospects. Randy Edsall and his staff criss-crossed the country to capture verbal pledges from edge rusher Nathan Voorhis, wide receiver Kareem KJ Burke and defensive lineman Timothy Passmore. Timothy Passmore, DL, Cocoa Beach, Florida UConn’s footballs first in a string of recruits this week came from a well-known place, as Timothy Passmore, a native of Cocoa Beach, Florida, announced his commitment Thursday. Contrary to its name, Passmore is an interior lineman who had offers from the state of Colorado and New Hampshire before committing to UConn. Standing at 64 and 285 lbs, he was the anchor in the defense of Cocoa Highs, with 33 tackles and 11 for losses in their abridged 2020 season. Passmore has violent hands and a quick first step, and had a 3-inch, 50-pound growth spurt from sophomore through junior year, which sent him flying under the radar for many college teams. Kareen Burke, WR, Jacksonville, Florida UConn has landed three-star wide receivers ahead of Burke in the second Edsall era, but none of them have chosen Storrs, Connecticut over such impressive other options. Burke picked the Huskies Friday afternoon over a reported list of offers that includes Maryland, Miami, Kansas, Iowa State and Penn State, and has been ranked as the No. 25 recruit in UConn history by 247. Burke is part of the Jacksonville-to-Storrs pipeline of talent developed in recent years by tight-end coach Corey Edsall, following the lead of quarterback Chris Calhoun, who joined UConn in May, and in 2021 with Christopher Johnson and Langston Hardy. Burke stands 6 and weighs 165, gaining a total of 831 yards while also handling punt and kick return duties and in a COVID-shortened season at Raines Senior High School. He was also part of the track team, completing the 100m sprint in 11.10 seconds and part of the Raines Florida High School Athletic Associations 4×400 relay title-winning team. The rising high school senior will usually be employed at UConn, but has photos taken when walking back. Nathan Voorhis, EDGE, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania The fourth entry for the 2022 class is Nathan Voorhis, an edge rusher from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Voorhis stands 64 and weighs 230 lbs. He has a handful of offers from FCS schools, but a great spring at showcase camps put him on the Huskies radar. The rising senior was named the Camp MVP among defensive linemen at the All Star State Preps May camp in Pennsylvania, with observers praising his quick hands, speed, strength and variety of pass-rush moves. UConn now has four recruits in the class of 2022, adding to Jacksonville quarterback Chris Calhouns’ announcement last month. The coaching staff is currently working on a quiet recruitment period that will last until June 28, which means they can only organize campus visits and not make home visits to recruits.

