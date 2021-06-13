Naperville Central duo win state championship

One day after thrilling the Naperville Central faithful with a thrilling comeback in the three-set semifinals, Blake Roegner and Daanyal Saeed produced another to stun the top-class New Trier and win the Class 2A State Doubles Championship trophy.

The dynamic Redhawks duo dropped the first set against Colin Fox and John Rogers (16-1) to come roaring back to win the next two sets, claiming the first state boys tennis title in the history of the program. They finished 24-2.

“It feels great now, but honestly I don’t think I’ll know how it feels until it happens to me later,” Saeed said after he and Roegner were mobbed by an appreciative and raucous red-clad Redhawks crowd who provided the stimulus on the long track as the duo took control in the finals of tournament host Hersey High School.

“The guys fought hard all day yesterday, and again against a team they lost in the final at Pitchford last month (but) today they hit some big shots when they needed to, and never let go of the pedal, to the end,” said a proud Central head coach Chris Harrison.

Roegner-Saeed was close to closing the Trevians when it went 5-2 in the third set — but would soon be 5-5.

Rogers and Saeed would trade two direct returns on the net, with Saeed beating the game winner to make it 6-5.

With Saeed serving for the game, junior Roegner split Fox and Rogers with an unstoppable return at close range to get the party started.

“Our hope has always been to get back into the state finals and win this time, so right now it just feels great to do that,” said Roegner, who lost the 2019 finals with Saeed to Joseph Daw and Noah Hernandez. in straight sets.

For Hersey’s brilliant senior Max Sheldon, he would not have the same success as the Redhawks in his second attempt at a singles state title.

Michigan State-bound Sheldon (29-2) rallied a packed crowd with a stunning first set performance, only to find New Trier senior Max Bengtsson (17-0) regaining his game to play the next two sets. to win and beat Sheldon, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. That also helped his club take the 2A state title over Hinsdale Central and Stevenson in third.

Sheldon’s deep game and ability to win the 10-, 12- and 14-ball rallies kept Bengtsson on his tail as he built a 5-0 advantage, only to see his northwestern opponent win the final three games to to end the match. first set.

“I wasn’t able to do anything against Max. (He) had such a great start, but when I decided to just try it out and make him work hard, I knew my fitness could make the difference in the end make in this game,” said Bengtsson, who claimed Trevians’ first singles title since 2010, when Robert Stineman took his second straight win before joining Stanford.

Even the intense heat and humidity for a third straight day couldn’t stop a relentless attack from Sheldon, who looked poised to give the Huskies their first singles title since Brad Rosenbaum in 1988.

“When Max won those last three games of the first set, I could feel the momentum starting to come his way. Then he hit the shots he needed, and I just wasn’t able to do the same,” Sheldon said. , who spent nearly 10 minutes on center court with his head coach Andy Walton before being greeted by a horde of well-wishers, who harassed the three-year-old star.

“It was a fitting final by the top two singles players in the state who each put in so many great shots for nearly 2 1/2 hours,” said Walton, who fought back tears. “Max has helped to make Hersey tennis relevant, and to really make it something we can all be proud of, and now build something from it. It’s been a great ride since he came here with a freshman, and a real privilege to know and coach.”

The Huskies, along with league rivals Barrington and FVC champion Jacobs, finished fourth overall with 22 points.

The Broncos’ doubles team, made up of Ethan Paik-Ammar Wazir (31-5), outlasted Glenbard West (16-3) in an intense battle for fifth place to give Barrington his 19th state medal, and the first since 2002 when KR Kaiser-Adam Morgan finished second overall.

Jacobs tennis had a strong performance, thanks in part to a singles lineup led by junior Thomas Nelson (40-8) and freshman Kyle McNally (49-3) finishing a stellar year in fifth and sixth place and above their 9-16 seeds

The Nelson-McNally duo along with Crystal Lake South’s Jackson Schuetzle (33-5) showed why the FVC is on the rise. Jacobs earned his first ever state medals, and Schuetzle gave the Gators their first since 2003 after finishing third in the 1A tournament.

“I felt like I played well all three days, especially in the quarterfinals yesterday after dropping the first set (vs. Jacob Williams, Wheaton Academy) and coming back to win and advance to the semifinals” said the affable Crystal Lake South. junior, who lost to eventual 1A state champion, Max Braun (Champaign Centennial) 6-4, 6-0.

The aforementioned Williams and teammate Aidan Hilson finished just outside the medal tally. But nevertheless, the Warriors duo did well for themselves by playing 8 matches between them.

Burlington Central junior Luke Welker came back from a disappointing quarter-final defeat to win his next three, earning a fifth-place state medal.

Noah Bobofchak-Andrew Donovan of Benet Academy earned the 11th state medal in program history after finishing third in doubles.

It was a historic day for Vernon Hills Tennis, which, despite being just one point away from finishing in the top three in the team race, still managed its best ever result at the state tournament in fourth place, as he headed to the doubles team of Eric Rodriguez and Andrew Tikhonov (22-9) continue on the third day.

“It feels great to be the first Vernon Hills team to play on the third day of the tournament, as well as being part of the best finish ever for our tennis program,” said a proud Rodriguez, who would later found out. come to be the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Tom Pitchford Sportsmanship Award.

“It’s a great honor and one that I’m very proud of, not only for myself, but also for my teammates and our coaching staff,” said Rodriguez, who will attend Ohio State University next fall.

• When the last game came to an end, it was the 20th and final boys’ state tennis tournament run by Tournament Director Matt Norris, who will be stepping down after being responsible for so many wonderful tournaments over the years.

“Matt has been an indelible influence on IHSA tennis throughout his time as our Tournament Director, and every year I work with him I feel humbled by the hard work, energy and selfless service he has put into the tournament. making sure it was a success during its 20 years,” said a grateful Susie Knoblach, the longtime IHSA director of boys’ tennis.