Hockey still isn’t for everyone, but Akim Aliu sees signs of progress inside and outside the NHL

In the days before Akim helped Aliu put the issue of racing at the heart of the November 2019 hockey conversation, he sought the advice of a friend named Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist was in his continued exile from the National Football League at the time — an apparent blackball that has seen Kaepernick unable to land an NFL job since the end of the season when he famously got on the knee. went to protest against police brutality and racial inequality. So as much as Kaepernick encouraged Aliu to talk candidly about the dangers of growing up black in a hockey universe that is predominantly white, he didn’t spare Aliu a preemptive look at the potential consequences of such truth-telling.

“(Kaepernick) was honest enough to tell me, ‘Hey, this could ruin your career at all levels of hockey,'” Aliu said in a recent interview. “But he said at the end of the day people will look back on you as someone who did something that was ultimately much more important than success on the ice.”

A lot has happened since they had that conversation and Aliu, fully aware of the potential damage he could do to his playing career, effectively launched a campaign designed to shake up the status quo of his sport. You may remember some of the headlines. In a Twitter post, Aliu recalled how a former minor league head coach Bill Peters repeatedly threw racist swear words at him in a locker room more than a decade ago — a story that, after being confirmed by teammates, led to his firing. van Peters as head coach of the Calgary Flames. Not long after, Aliu put his name on a Player tribunal essay in which he mocked the slogan of the NHL’s annual diversity campaign, “Hockey is For Everyone.”

“Right now,” wrote Aliu, “hockey isn’t for everyone… This game isn’t for me. Never been.”

And in a move that Aliu hopes will prove to be one of his most significant, this week a year ago he announced himself as one of the founding members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA). Led by nine current and former NHLers – including Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds and former Toronto center man Nazem Kadri – the group’s mission is to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey while fostering a new and diverse generation of players. and inspire fans. Year one hasn’t come and gone without its growing pains.

“To be honest, it has been very difficult,” said Aliu. “We still have those opponents who clearly tell us to leave their game alone. And the fact that they regard hockey as ‘their game’ is alarming, of course.”

What’s also alarming to some is that the HDA’s early attempt to partner with the National Hockey League was eventually abandoned. As Aliu puts it, the relationship took a turn for the worse as members approached the competition the day before announcing their launch.

“They weren’t happy with the short term and I think it started to go a bit downhill there,” said Aliu.

While Aliu was careful to say the group has vowed not to “close doors” to the league, he said more than once during an interview that the NHL is “not doing enough” to address the hockey issues surrounding diversity and inclusivity. And he hypothesized that the HDA’s approach was “too blunt” for a competition he says favors thorny issues with a “sugar mantle.”

“We are willing to work with the league at any time where they target and brazenly come forward and say, ‘We have a racial problem with our league.’ And I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Aliu. “I think when it came to cutting ties, we were talking for three or four months and just going around in circles, and we never really got anywhere. What our group wanted were tangible goals that we could pursue: recruitment goals, accessibility in underprivileged communities, educational programs. Things we could identify as problems and tackle them. For them it was more like, ‘Let’s do data around is. Let’s take it slower. Let’s have a five to ten year plan.’”

The competition has, of course, framed the situation quite differently. Kim Davis, the NHL’s executive vice president for social impact and growth initiatives, said the league was “shocked” to learn that the HDA was ending its dialogue with the NHL. Earlier this year, Davis told Sports Illustrated that she felt that the HDA wanted to control how the NHL carried out its diversity plan. If partnership is a two-way street, Davis said, the HDA’s definition of partnership was “free one-way.”

Aliu said the HDA has been out of contact with the NHL for months. But instead of painting a bleak picture of the hockey landscape, he listed a list of positive developments.

If the competition was not suitable as a partner, some sponsors have proven otherwise. It was announced last week that Kraft Heinz Canada has committed to raising $1 million over four years to partner with the HDA to develop a program to bring ball hockey equipment to children in communities that otherwise would not have easy connections. . to the game. Aliu said the HDA is in the process of launching a grassroots hockey program aimed at BIPOC children — an endeavor that has proved both challenging and educational for a group of players turned organizers.

“I have learned more in the past year than in the (previous) 31 years,” says Aliu, 32.

Aliu praised the Boston Bruins for launching a diversity and inclusion mentorship program designed to give people from underrepresented backgrounds access to the hockey business. He praised Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for its efforts to, among other things, increase the diversity of representation in senior roles. He spoke of the importance of the Tampa Bay Lightning as the icing on the NHL’s first all-black line this season.

And he made it a point to mention that despite all the friction with the league office, there are people within the league who support us. He cited Tod Leiweke, CEO of the forward-thinking Seattle Kraken, as a mentor.

If it doesn’t all come down to a sea change, Aliu said it all comes down to progress.

“I really believe this is the first time, in hockey as a whole, that we’ve had not just a moment but a real movement,” he said.

If he’s at the forefront of a movement, he’s also making time to achieve a personal goal. While Aliu hasn’t played in the NHL since 2013 — and while he’s spent most of his career as a minor league journeyman, most recently finding work in the Czech Republic — he said he’s not ready to make his mark yet. big league dream. He is currently in rehab after knee surgery in February and hopes to get an invitation to an NHL training camp next fall.

“I still have a lot of game in me. I feel just as good at 32 now as I did when I was in my mid-twenties,” he said. “It’s one of those dreams I’ll never let go. Because I still think I, given the right opportunity, can be useful. I go to bed every night thinking that one day that opportunity will come.”

Thanks to his conversations with Kaepernick and others, mind you, Aliu said he is completely awake to the idea that there are people who would rather not see him succeed on the sport’s biggest podium, let alone on a minor league rink. . If Aliu always knew he was putting his playing career on the line, he hopes the HDA’s work will eventually pay off more significant.

“I am not naive. I’m sure there are people who don’t touch me with a 10-foot pole, don’t even take me to the camp because it might be a circus,” Aliu said. “That’s what I’ve had a really hard time all my life. It was never about ‘What can Akim bring us to the ice?’ It was always about, “What else comes with that package?” It is always painted negative.

“At the end of the day, I always wake up knowing I’m doing something positive that will help the next Akim Aliu or the next Chris Stewart or the next Joel Ward or the next Nazem Kadri, or whoever it is. So I’m okay with whatever the consequences may be.”