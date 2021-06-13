Texas beats USF, 4-3, on Eric Kennedy’s walk-off hit

One shot away from winning the first game in the Austin Super Regional of the South Florida Bulls, Texas Longhorns reliever Tanner Witt gave up a tying homerun in the top of the ninth inning when Drew Brutcher hit a hanging curveball over the rightfield fence at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

With a score of 3-3, it appeared that the opening game of the super regional went into an extra inning when Texas-catcher Silas Ardoin rolled from the outside to the South Florida shortstop on a 1-2 pitch. But Nick Gonzalez misplayed the ball and was unable to handle the transfer of the glove, allowing Ardoin to reach on the error.

Leftfielder Eric Kennedy and midfielder Mike Antico stood in the circle on the deck, sharing a desire to end the game there,

Kennedy stepped up to the plate looking for a fastball so although Brad Lords fastball was down, when it caught too much of the plate Kennedy saw it cleanly out of control and made a strong swing at it turning it into midfield driven. Relatively inexperienced South Florida midfielder Roberto Pena, whose day up to that point had been an adventure that plagued potential disaster, inexplicably played too shallow and Kennedy was able to drive the ball over Penas’s head.

Ardoin scored from first and the Longhorns won the first game of the Austin Super Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, 4-3, taking a win of a trip to Omaha and the College World Series.

I can’t describe it, these are the kind of moments you dream of as a little kid, Kennedy said after his farewell hit.

Kennedy finished the game 2-for-3 with the double, two RBI and a run scored, one of the few strong performances at the plate for a team that went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and then blew a late lead. Only Kennedy’s ninth-inning heroism averted the potential for an entirely different story of missed opportunities and a failed save.

Texas threatened early in typical fashion. Antico walked, stole second base and advanced to third base when second baseman Mitchell Daly hit South Florida starter Jack Jesiak with a ball through the middle. The South Florida who started took a 0-2 lead against first baseman Zach Zubia, but he was able to hook a breaking ball low and out to third base and score Antico when Daly reached base safely when the throw took the Bulls second baseman off the sack.

In the second inning, the Longhorns added a second run with a two-out rally. Kennedy was initially ruled out at first base on a bounce to the first baseman, but replay then canceled the call and extended the inning for Texas. Antico took advantage and sent a low 1-0 pitch to the wall at center left to score Kennedy.

But in the end, the Jesiaks command helped limit the damage early and the Longhorns were never able to really get to the No. 1 starter for the Bulls.

Texas didn’t get another hit until the seventh inning, which was basically a leadoff double by shortstop Trey Faltine. The freshman moved to third on a flyout to rightfield by Ardoin and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kennedy on a 1-2 pitch to give the Horns a 3-0 lead.

Longhorns trump Ty Madden left the game after 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts, four walks and three hits on 107 pitches. During the key pieces in the middle of his performance, Madden relied heavily on his slider. Eight of his strikeouts came on the secondary pitch. By the seventh, Madden’s fastball was in the low 90s and a walk to pinch hitter Brutcher led to his departure.

Without a strong sense of his fastball, Madden still put Texas in a position to win, although he threw back for much of the game and regularly threw the slider early in the count. So when the projected first round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft left the field at Disch-Falk for what was almost certainly the last time, a standing ovation accompanied Madden to the dugout. The obligatory curtain call followed.

But Witt was not quite able to close the game.

The curveball was a very effective pitch for the freshman righthander as he entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second in the seventh inning and for much of his outing. One fastball was all Witt needed to knock out Gonzalez on three strikeouts and knock out the outs.

After putting in a 1-2-3 eighth inning, Witt gave up a leadoff homerun in the ninth inning on a decent fastball low and out to Daniel Cantu, who narrowly made it through the left-center fence. By eliminating the next two batters, Witt appeared poised to end the game before allowing a 2-1 double to the right center of Gainesville Regional, the standout Jarrett Eaton and the tying homerun by Brutcher on a 3-2 throw, a hanging curveball on the inner part of the plate.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, the struggle with runners in scoring position and Witt’s inability to finish the game were less important than Kennedy coming through after a frustrating season.

It means the world is chasing my teammates after me and the crowd is coming in, Kennedy said. It is awesome. These are the kind of opportunities you work for and you just have to keep your head down and keep grinding. Baseball is a hard game, you will have your ups and downs and luckily tonight was a big up.

Texas will send right-handed Tristan Stevens to the mound on Sunday as the Horns try to close out the Austin Super Regional starting at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.