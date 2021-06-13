In-state QB, Bo Nix’s brother to play for Gus Malzahn?





Auburn Football’s two-year starter at the quarterback position found success playing former Tigers coach Gus Malzahn, and it’s possible his younger brother would share in that same success. The class of 2022 quarterback Caleb Nix spent this morning at the University of Central Florida for training and an unofficial visit. Though Nix didn’t get an offer from the Knights, according to its 247 Sports recruitment profile, he has five offers so far from Austin Peay, Dartmouth, Louisiana-Monroe, Samford and Troy. The Central-Phenix City QB has not been rated by 247 Sports, but according to SI.com he was a name to watch at the Elite 11 Regional camp in Nashville, TN. Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Undercover reports that Caleb Nix is ​​coached at Central by his father, former Auburn football quarterback Patrick Nix, who was also Bo’s high school coach. Nix splits the playing time with teammate Trey Miles and does most of the passing. Had a great workout and visit to UCF! @GJKinne @CoachGusMalzahn @UCF_Football @CHSREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/JcnbYiyqZ3 — Caleb Nix (@caleb_nix11) June 11, 2021 Nix tagged both head coach Gus Malzahn and Knights quarterback coach GJ Kinne in his Twitter post, and it’s possible an offer from UCF could end up in Nix’s hands sooner rather than later. Caleb Nix is ​​of course no stranger to the hiring process, with his older brother Bo going through the entire process first. During the pandemic quarantine, Caleb and Bo trained together at home, according to AL.com. In fact, Bo Nix spent quite a bit of time playing the receiver role for his younger brother, running routes and catching Caleb’s passes. With Bo, the arrival of TJ Finley, the signing of Dematrius Davis and the imminent arrival of Holden Geriner, it doesn’t look like the Auburn football team has a place for the younger Nix, but Caleb could do great things as a quarterback in Orlando. Wherever he goes, we at Fly War Eagle wish him the best of luck.







