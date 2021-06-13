Dick Emmy Emahiser honored with Wm. Thayer Tutt Award

“Dick loved drawing exercises,” Diane Emahiser recalls. “He sat up straight for hours and just drew exercises. That was his outlet, just make these plans and watch the kids succeed. He went the extra mile because he wanted his teams to be good.”

That kind of meticulous attention to detail made Emahiser a pioneer in the way hockey practices are held across the country.

“If he had some free time, he would go to the ice rink before practicing with those big markers, and he would draw on the ice,” Westrum said. “He would draw 18 different stations of different things people would do on the ice, so he started station work long before anyone else did, which is pretty cool for him.”

Westrum described his coaching as a “hand-me-down,” noting that there were many children Emahiser taught, who returned for coaching clinics later in life.

“They understood that hockey wasn’t all life, but it was a lot of fun the way Emmy did it,” Westrum said. “He hasn’t pressured the kids to win at all costs or anything like that, and I think that’s what you want when the kids come back when they’re young men and say they remember you and they like it liked what you did.”

Emahiser served as a select coach for USA Hockey and Minnesota Hockey with the Select 15, 16, and 17 teams. He was also the assistant coach of the 1990 USA Hockey Select 17 National Team, and was the head coach of the 1997 and ’98 Minnkota Select 16 team that won the USA Festival Championship both years.

In 1996, Emahiser was named the first U.S. Hockey Developmental Coach of the Year. In 2002, he received the prestigious USA Hockey Walter Yaciuk Award for his involvement in the Coach Education Program (CEP), and Emahiser was also recognized four times by the Minnesota High School Coaches Association (MHCA), as the Assistant Coach of the Year.

In addition, he received the Dave Peterson Award for his dedication and commitment to the development of Minnesota hockey, and the Ted Brill Award in 2016.

“He got every award there is,” said Westrum. “He didn’t compete for the prizes. He liked and liked doing it for the kids. He was more in the future than how it was done in the past or any awards for that matter. He was way ahead of his time.”

Westrum estimated that about five years ago, Emahiser told his players and coaches to say “WOW” after every game and the coach training meeting.

“Before they left, people had to say WOW,” Westrum said. “He said life is too short and you should be happy with every day, so the players would put their sticks together and say ‘WOW’ so they know it’s fun to play hockey. The kids loved it amazing and so did our coaches. They stood up and smiled.”

Westrum said that in the spring all the kids had stickers with the words ‘Emmy’ and ‘WOW’ on the side of their helmets. Emahiser passed away in February, but today, June 12, his life is celebrated in the gymnasium of Eden Prairie High School.

Diane Emahiser said they will say “WOW” at her husband’s funeral.

“We’re going to ‘WOW’ because that’s what Dick would have wanted, and it’s a celebration of his life,” she said. “If we didn’t say ‘WOW’ loud enough, we would have to say it again. I just think the ‘WOW’ was you did a great job, and maybe you thought you didn’t do a great job, but by the time you said ‘WOW’ a few times you might have believed you were doing it right. ”

Emahiser certainly made his presence felt in the world of youth hockey and beyond. After Emahiser’s death, social media was buzzing.

“I’ve always felt like he was a little famous,” said Diane Emahiser. “When I went somewhere, I saw how he was respected by other people, they talked about everything he did, and then I knew why he was sitting at the computer all the time and why our house was full of whiteboards. We wanted to hear other hockey people talk about him at the funeral because we know that other people valued him as much as we do. They had wonderful memories of Dick and what he did, and Dick was someone who always had a smile on his face. It was kind of contagious.”

Emahiser said her husband would like to be remembered as a wonderful person, willing to lend a hand and assist in any way.

It wasn’t just hockey that propelled Emahiser’s voluntary nature and generous spirit. Emahiser, also an accomplished carpenter, helped build cabins, frame decks, helped neighbors with Christmas lights, shoveled snow, mowed grass, and more.

“I think the volunteering was more or less built into him,” his wife said. ‘If Dick was your friend, he was your friend for life. If you have trouble with something, you can call and he will help you.”

It is fitting that Emahiser was recognized by USA Hockey as the Wm. Thayer Tutt Prize winner on the day of his celebration of life.

“I think that’s a gift and I know Dick can see it,” Diane Emahiser said. “I have a very strong faith and I know that Dick looked down on the funeral. I am excited that he will receive this award.”

