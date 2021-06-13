What time does the NASCAR All-Star Race start today? Schedule, TV Channel for Texas





The start time for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race is prime terrain. The 2021 edition of the annual event kicks off at 8:10 AM ET at Texas Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race is run after the All-Star Open race for drivers who did not automatically make the All-Star Race field. The Open is scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: Format, Changes for the 2021 Race There are three stages in the Open: 20, 20 and 10 laps. The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race. The main event will be split into six stages: 15, 15, 15, 15, 30 and 10 laps, for a total of 100 laps on the 1.5 mile oval in Texas. Only laps with a green flag count. Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race and beyond. Watch the NASCAR All-Star Race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What time does the NASCAR All-StarRace start today? race : NASCAR All-Star Race (and Open) at Texas Motor Speedway

: NASCAR All-Star Race (and Open) at Texas Motor Speedway Date : Sunday 13 June

: Sunday 13 June Start time: 6pm ET (Open) | 8 a.m. ET (All Star Race) The green flag for the Open, a qualifying race for drivers who didn’t automatically make the All-Star field, waves shortly after 6 p.m. ET. The Open will take the 18th through 20th positions in the 21-car field. The 21st and last place in the field goes to the winner of an online fan vote. If the best vote catcher also wins a stage in the Open, the driver with the second most votes gets to participate, and so on, until a driver is chosen. The All-Star Race kicks off at 8:10 PM ET. From Saturday evening, the weather was expected to cooperate. The National Weather Service night forecast for the trackin Fort Worth, Texas, was for clear skies and low temperatures in the low to mid 1970s. However, daytime temperatures were expected to reach the mid to upper 90s and the heat index was expected to rise more than 100 degrees. MORE: Lineups and Pole Positions for All-Star Open, All-Star Race What channel is NASCAR on today? This is Fox and FS1’s final race broadcast of the season. NBC and NBC Sports Network will take over coverage of the June 20 race at Nashville Superspeedway and continue to provide it throughout the playoffs. As has been the case for all Cup Series races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy will write the All-Star Race with analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds. Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Vince Welch are Fox/FS1’s pit reporters. FS1 will begin its coverage of the All-Star Race with “NASCAR RaceDay” at 5 p.m. ET. NASCAR Live Stream for All-Star Race Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can live stream Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race in Texas via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are: six OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming options with Fox and FS1:AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, Vidgo and YouTubeTV. Of the six, fuboTV, Hulu, and YouTubeTV offer free trial options. Below are links to each. Schedule NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, starting with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Regular Season Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio June 13th NASCAR All Star Open Texas Motor Speedway 6:00 PM FS1 MRN June 13th NASCAR All Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8 pm FS1 MRN June 20 Ally 400 Nashville Super Speedway 3.30 pm NBCSN MRN June 26 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono-1 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 27 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono-2 Pocono Raceway 3.30 pm NBCSN MRN July 4th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America Road America 2.30 pm NBC MRN July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3.30 pm NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN August the 8th Go bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 o’clock in the afternoon NBC IMS Aug 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN 28 Aug Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 16 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio September 5 Cook Out South 500 Darlington Raceway 6:00 PM NBCSN MRN September 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Racecourse 7:30 pm NBCSN MRN September 18th Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm NBCSN PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 12 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio Sept 26 South point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m NBCSN PRN October 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Super Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN October 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 8 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio October 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN the 24th of October Hollywood Casino €400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Oct 31 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Championship 4 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio November 7th NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC MRN







