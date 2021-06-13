Cricket: England were ‘not good enough’ against New Zealand: Chris Silverwood, Sports News





England head coach Chris Silverwood has admitted the hosts were “not good enough” on day three of the second Test against New Zealand. England fell apart on day three prior to taking a small 37-run lead before the end of the game. The hosts ended the day at 122/9 having lost seven wickets in the final session of the day. ALSO READ: WTC Finals: ‘Tim Southee will harass Indians the most,’ says Monty Panesar Chris Silverwood delivered the England team “need to improve” and the youthful firearms would be “disappointed” not to get the chance. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Chris Silverwood said: “It’s clearly not good enough. We need to improve, there’s no doubt about it. There are things to work on without a doubt. No one will hide from that or deny it.” England have had an intense time off the pitch in recent days, ever since Ollie Robinson’s authentic ‘misogynist’ and ‘bigot’ tweets emerged during his Test debut at Lord’s. From that moment on, old tweets from James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan have also been scanned. Nevertheless, according to Chris Silverwood, England has made an effort to focus on cricket amid the furor of the online media. Speaking after England conceded to 122 for 9 on day 3 of the ensuing test, he said: “I don’t think it’s been a disturbance. We’ve gone out of our way to make sure the noise from outside has been muted to try and focus on cricket. Obviously it’s not easy but that’s what we got had to try and do because we had a test match to try and compete there were plenty of lessons to learn from it is a matter of watching and learning what we can of how the new zealand players do their business the methods that they use and the way they apply themselves.” Chris Silverwood nonetheless drew attention to the fact that the shortage of big names like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler hurt England, expressing that skipper Joe Root is the lone batter with a lot of involvement. He added: “Let’s have a little perspective. We have a very young batting lineup with limited experience. Joe Root is the only guy you would say has a lot of experience in those top seven. Buttler and Stokes’ experience will get back also help the young players. We’ve seen in the past that if you put the inexperienced players in between the experienced players it helps them learn, that’s what I hope will happen in the India series. New Zealand has not won a test series in England since 1999. That dry season seems to be coming to an end as England wraps up Day 3.

