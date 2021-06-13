Lady Warrior tennis closes spring season | Sport

With so much uncertainty about the girls’ tennis season, returning players and coaches were pleased to learn that the CIF would allow a shortened schedule this spring so that competition with other schools in Kern County could take place.
Mountain Tennis took full advantage by playing a six-game schedule against Garces Memorial, Cesar Chavez Delano, Kennedy Delano, Wasco and Taft (twice), securing team wins over Wasco and Kennedy for an overall record of 2-4.
It wasn’t our normal competition playing against Bakersfield schools, but we were still glad the girls could have some competition, said head coach Amy Lang. We didn’t really have a league name against these other schools, so we just called it the Covid League.
After a successful stint in the “Covid League”, Tehachapi took part in the South Yosemite Individual Tournament in Bakersfield, where Cartina Hibbard and Carli Trillo had impressive shows.
Trillo, a junior, won her first round against an opponent from Golden Valley, 6-3, 7-5 and another game against an opponent from the west, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Trillo finished in sixth place and qualified for the South Area Tournament. At the South Area Tourney, Trillo lost to an opponent of Mira Monte in the first round to finish an impressive season.
Hibbard, a senior from Tehachapi ranked No. 2 in the South Yosemite Tournament, had a first round bye and then played against an opponent of Bakersfield Christian to win 6-4, 7-5. In the semi-finals, Hibbard played against an opponent from Ridgeview and won 6-1, 7-5 before falling in the final against an opponent from Bakersfield Christian, 6-3, 6-2. In the South Area Tournament, Hibbard lost her first round match to an opponent of Centennial.
Hibbard finished her high school tennis stint as a four-year varsity player, having played in numerous tournaments in Southern California. This fall, she will attend Hope International University Fullerton, where she plans to play tennis for the Royals and earn a degree in education.
I was very proud of how the girls did this year, they were all a pleasure to work with and coach, Lang added.
The Lady Warriors played this season with Catrina Hibbard, Julie Mizner, Carli Trillo, Kaylee Hitt, Sydney Russell and Arame Etcheverry.
