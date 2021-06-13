Second leg of the 2021 Ping Pong Tour, also in Riccione, has the TTX intrigued and amused

Advertisement

Also the second of the 20 stages of the Ping Pong Tour 2021… a TTX experience # RESTART #, which was organized in Riccione with the patronage of the municipality, after the one in Vasto, took place under the banner of fun through sport .

In the village located in Piazzale Roma, there has been a large influx of spectators since mid-morning, wanting to experience Table Tennis X, the new format of ping pong, with rackets without the rubber coating, the balls larger than usual and timed and non -point sets, supported by the Italian Table Tennis Federation, chaired by Renato Di Napoli.

The first performances of the guys from the Rimini Dance Company, affiliated with the Italian Dance Sport Federation, preceded the start of the TTX tournament reserved for athletes registered with the FITeT. Several athletes who had been protagonists of the Italian championships of the PlayHall category in recent days, picked up their rackets and challenged each other with great enthusiasm.

In the end, Lorenzo Ragni (CIATT Prato), who defeated Federico Palumbo (New Tennistavolo Pieve Emanuele) 2-1 in the semifinals and Federico DAlessandris (KingPong) 2-0 in the final, who defeated 2-1 in the previous round. Luca Della Rosa (Lucca Table Tennis Village).

It was the first time – noted the winner Ragni – that I played on the TTX and enjoyed it. Winning is always a pleasure, even if the competitive aspect was not the most important today. I tried to adapt to the conditions, which were different from table tennis. it was a pleasant experience and if possible in the future i will repeat it.

The awards ceremony for the two finalists was presented by the City Councilor for Sport Stefano Caldari and by the General Secretary of FITeT Giuseppe Marino, who also presented Caldari with a commemorative plaque in recognition of his usual availability and cooperation. For years – said the councilor – Riccione has an important friendship with the Federation and today the Italian Championships are also held in the PlayHall. This last event is so spectacular and truly unique. I believe that the TTX should be appreciated, as the FITeT does, because it is a great way to do outdoor activities. Thank you for being here as this is a great wealth for Riccione.

The Table Tennis X is back in the afternoon, interspersed with some spectacular performances by Hip Hop and Break Dance, made by the FIDS champions.

The tables were constantly used by young people and adults and many registered not only to try the fun discipline, but trained for the TTX Official Tournament 1 Trofeo Table Tennis X – City of Riccione, in which about forty participants took part.

They competed first in the qualifying rounds and then in the knockout draw, with matches always spanning two sets out of three, each lasting two minutes, marked by a countdown.

Success went to Luca Della Rosa, who defeated Nicola Tentoni 2-0 in the final. Donato Tartufoli also arrived in the semi-finals, beaten 2-0 by Della Rosa and Lorenzo Gallina, who lost 2-1 to Tentoni.

Secretary General Marino presented the two finalists with trophies and two purchase vouchers, presented by the technical sponsor Decathlon, and then thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event by their presence: We are happy to bring the TTX to the people in this beautiful area of ​​Riccione. I am grateful to the administration for the support it has given us for the organization of this special day, and more generally for that of the Italian Championships, which took place in the PlayHall, and also to all the people who responded to our call here in the square. Today we have shown that TTX is a highly aggregative activity, which can be played in any context and on all occasions. We will be around Italy and therefore everyone in the peninsula will have a chance to have fun. Registrations for the next 18 stages of the circuit, which will last until the end of the summer, can be done online, on the website https://www.ttxpingpongtour.it/.

The Ping Pong Tour 2021… a TTX experience # RESTART # a project sponsored byDepartment of Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, of theItalian National Olympic Committee, givesSports and Health SpA, of theItalian Paralympic Committee, dallInstitute for Sports Creditand fromSports City Foundationand supported by leading business partners such as:decathloneLuanvic. Charity partner social limpresaPlay for change, while the Media Partners areTuttosport,Corriere dello Sportand the platformAny sport out there(OSO).

