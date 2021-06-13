Tottenham chairman sends warning to Harry Kane amid Manchester United and Man City transfer interest





Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has warned rowdy star Harry Kane he will do what is ‘good for the club’ in the transfer market. Kane has made clear his dismay at Spurs in recent weeks as the north London club went through another season without lifting a trophy and failing to qualify for the Champions League. Reports suggest the England captain has been asked to leave the club, with Manchester City and Manchester United among the interested parties. City are looking for a new striker this summer as they look to replace outgoing legend Sergio Aguero, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak saying he is ‘sure’ to find a player who can fill the Argentine.





Tap to play The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now United aren’t in such desperate need of a new frontman after Edinson Cavani agreed to stay at the club for another season, but they’ve been longtime admirers of Kane and can be spurred to action rather than risk losing. losing to a Premier League rival. The 27-year-old would be a transformative asset for both clubs, but as his contract doesn’t expire until 2024, it would be extremely difficult to close a deal. Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, as both clubs know from their previous dealings with the Spurs, and has warned Kane that he will protect the club’s interests this summer. Want your club to sign Harry Kane this summer? Let us know in the comments below! I will never talk about a specific player in public, Levy said on the club’s official website as he discussed the arrival of new director Fabio Paratici. I just want to say that his frustrations about not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win. One of the issues Fabio will have to deal with when he comes in is which players will be kept, who will be asked to look for other clubs. There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always feasible. We will do what is right for the club.







