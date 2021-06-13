Sports
Eldorado’s Samaha, La Cueva’s King Conquer Major School Titles » Albuquerque Journal
Georgio Samaha ended his career the way he started it. But there was also a lot of youth served.
Eldorado’s Samaha won its third state singles title, while a pair of La Cueva freshmen Cameron King and Albuquerque Academy’s Joseph Braun also had individual championships Saturday as the state finished singles and doubles at the Academy.
“To finish my career, I think it’s great,” said Samaha, a senior who also won state as a freshman and sophomore before his junior season was canceled by the pandemic. “Not many people can say they have three state titles. It is certainly a privilege for me. I feel very grateful.”
The top seeded Samaha joined an elite group on Saturday. Since the state started using multiple classes with the state in 1964, only two other boys had won at least three singles titles in the largest classification. Those are Carlsbad’s David Kowalski (1999-2001) and La Cueva’s Cody Hall, who won four in a row from 2005-08.
For Eldorado, it has had the big schoolboys champion in singles in five consecutive seasons, not counting 2020.
Closing out an undefeated season, Samaha had some early service interruptions against La Cueva’s third-seeded Tanin Ramnath in Saturday’s Class 5A final. He crawled through the opening set 6-0. Ramnath, a sophomore, started taking some more risks and got into Samaha here and there, but in the end Samaha finished it 6-3 in straight sets.
“He definitely went for more,” said Samaha, who will attend the University of New Mexico as a collegiate. “And it worked at the start of the second set, but I adapted to it.”
King, the No. 1 seed in the 5A girls tournament, downed teammate, third-seeded Stephanie Romero is also a ninth-grader 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
“I’m very excited, it’s been my goal since elementary school,” King said.
Primary school?
“Yeah, just because I’ve always seen the older kids do it and I want to do that when I grow up.”
La Cueva’s best-seeded team of Alex Lumanog and Ryan Holloway dominated in the 5A doubles, beating Carlsbad’s second-seeded duo Andrew Miller and Clayton Bluth 6-1, 6-1. The Bears have won the state doubles for seven consecutive seasons.
Farmington’s Anna Briones and Shantel Simmons, ranked No. 1, were even more dominant in the final than Lumanog and Holloway. She double-bageled Centennial’s Grace Chang and Alexie Stiles, the No. 3 seed, 6-0, 6-0.
CLASS 1A-4A: Second-seeded Braun won a tight opening set in a tiebreak, dropped the second set, then rolled into the final set for a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 win over No. 1 seed Owen Dooley of Los Alamos.
Although Braun Dooley broke in the first and third game of the deciding set, it was actually the second game that shook the game. In a marathon match, Braun fought Dooley repeatedly as Dooley tried to match the service break in the opening game.
“It was such a long game,” Braun said. “We kept going and I just decided, I’m going for my service and I got some free points.”
That hold seemed crucial in the third game, when Dooley made several double fouls to give Braun an impressive 3-0 lead.
“He was leading 30-0 and then hit three double faults in a row. It really was a gift,” Braun said.
No. 1 seed Isabel Voinescu of Santa Fe Prep defeated No. 3 Kate McDonald of Los Alamos, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the girls’ 1A-4A final.
Academy’s best-seeded Dils brothers, Connor and Tanner, outlasted No. 2 Wade McDermott and Evan Bloodworth of St. Michael’s, 6-4, 7-5 in the boys’ doubles championship match.
“It was tough,” said Tanner, a sophomore. “We were really trying to move our feet and conserve our energy.”
“At the end of the first set,” said Connor, a freshman, “it was, ‘Who wanted it from there?'”
The Dils’ lone loss this season came in the regular season for La Cueva’s 5A champions Holloway and Lumanog.
From St. Mike’s, #1-seeded Mariela Rigales and Hannah Garcia won the girls’ doubles final, 6-2, 7-5 over #2 Riley Cordova and Isabella Jaramillo van Belen.
The team event is next week.
