Eriksen sends ‘his greetings’ from the hospital





The latest news about the European Football Championship: ____ The Danish Football Federation says Christian Eriksen has greeted his teammates and is still being examined in a hospital after collapsing on the pitch during a European Championship match. The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance and will remain there for each other after yesterday’s incident. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and required CPR from medical personnel before regaining consciousness. The match was halted for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. ____ Christian Eriksen remains in hospital in Copenhagen as he recovers from a collapse during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish team canceled all planned media activities at the base camp and also postponed a training session to give the players more time to process the incident on Saturday. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and required CPR from medical personnel before regaining consciousness. Advertisement The match was halted for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. Eriksen was treated at one of Denmark’s top hospitals. Rigshospitalet is located less than a mile from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. There are no recent updates on Eriksens’ condition. ____ A rematch of the World Cup semi-finals will be the first to take place on Day 3 of the European Championship, when England face Croatia. The Croats won that match three years ago in Russia. But this time England will play at home at Wembley Stadium in London. Austria and North Macedonia play the intermediate match in Bucharest. The two teams were unable to hold their practices at the National Arena on Saturday as a downpour soaked the field. North Macedonia debuts at a major football tournament. The last match is between the Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam. The Orange squad has not played at a major tournament since reaching the semi-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Advertisement ____ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

