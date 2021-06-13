Tune in to politics and turn on playoff hockey

The world would be a much better place if we invested a little more in playoff hockey and a little less in party politics.

The comparison between political partisanship and organized sport is, of course, nothing new. The coverage of political battles is routinely and purposefully formulated in terms that are just as easy to find on the sports page. Moreover, the tribal instincts that drive fanaticism are largely the same in both cases.

As Jonathan Haidt brilliantly put it in his book The Righteous Spirit, much of our behavior is not derived from conscious decision-making, but from primitive biological impulses. And one of the strongest of those impulses is the social urge we must have as individuals to belong to a group.

Our tribal inclinations shape much of our lives and personalities without us realizing it, including the way we dress, what brands we buy, how we select partners, and even the way we express our interests to the people to us.

Both politics and sports feed on this basic biological human traithowever, the impact such tribalism has on our ability to act collectively could not be more different in any circumstance.

The prejudices, cognitive dissonance and blind allegiance generated by tribalism tend to corrupt the way we interpret the world around us, which may not be a big deal if we’re talking about a green goal or a two-minute minor. , but it has huge implications when dealing with social issues that affect the rights, livelihoods and freedoms of our neighbors.

Just as political partisans perceive the world around them differently, sports fans also tend to give up objectivity. Obviously the Vegas Golden Knights won their series against Colorado for being the greatest team to ever acclaim the sport of hockey, but to an Avalanche fan, the series was probably seen as a procession of unfortunate puck clashes, happy (or unlucky) plays. and questionable officiating leadership. . And while you and I know Vegas won because they should have been number one in the league in the first place, Colorado fans no doubt feel like they’ve been cheated.

However, with few exceptions, we tend to tolerate such irrational tribal biases in the sports world. It’s just a game after all. Relationships rarely fall apart because of differing loyalties to different teams, and team rivalries add to the sense of community we feel when we yell at the television to cheer on the young athletes wearing our favorite jerseys.

No matter how disinterested in sports you may be, the sociological power of tribalism has a deep hold on the primitive corners of our brains. Therefore, during the playoff season, it seems like suddenly everyone in town is claiming to be a fan of Stone, Pacioretty, Fleury et al.

In that sense, giving in to nonsensical fanaticism can actually have a positive impact on the world. In fact, given the way we are tied up mentally, it can be very helpful to build a sense of community. It’s a similar common phenomenon to small-town churches, Elks lodges, and even neighborhood parties. (Are block parties still a thing?) We enjoy being part of a group, even if it’s just a group of people screaming at their television for 60 minutes of skate time.

The team spirit surrounding Nevada’s first professional hockey franchise embodies this positive impact of certain tribal tendencies. To the amazement of the entire competition, Las Vegas is an exceptional hockey city. It’s like the whole community has banded together to tell the world we can do it better than anyone else, because that’s Vegas. We do everything better.

While such tribalism has worked wonders for bringing together a diverse and otherwise ephemeral city, the same cannot be said for the political allegiances of our time.

Political tribalism has magnified our most illiberal tendencies and made enemies of otherwise well-meaning and intelligent people. And it does this while increasing our willingness to punish those who refuse to join our favorite political team.

To understand the role tribalism plays in how we interact with the world and to understand when it is destructive takes a nuance that people are not especially willing to use. It requires a recognition of our own cognitive dissonance, confirmation biases and primal impulses. And that’s a pretty big boost when discussing something as controversial as modern political disagreements.

Unfortunately, an increasing part of our lives has been taken up with the team sport of partisan politics that breeds ever greater disdain for those who don’t share our philosophies and divide us along (mostly nonsensical) party lines.

With each passing year, it seems like the opportunities to escape such ruthless partiality are harder to come by. The positive energy generated by something as simple as a hockey game is just behind the back of a legislative assembly and offers a welcome sense of unity.

So while it won’t solve our biggest social or cultural challenges, a little more playoff hockey and a little less politics is something we should all be thankful for in Nevada.

Michael Schaus started his professional career in the financial sector, where he became very interested in economic theory and the concept of free markets. More than a decade ago, that interest led him to a career in policy and public commentary, where he worked as a columnist, political humorist and radio host. Today, Michael is director of communications for the Nevada Policy Research Institute and lives in Las Vegas with his wife and daughter.Follow him on Twitter at @schausmichael.