Kiren Rijiju confirms sending maximum support staff





Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju confirms, ‘will not send delegations to Tokyo’ to accommodate more support staff – The Union’s sports minister confirmed on Sunday that the sports ministry will not send its delegation to Tokyo to house more support staff to optimize athletes’ performance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympics has limited the size of foreign visitors. That affects the overseas contingents with only a handful of support staff, including coaches and physios who are allowed to travel to Tokyo. That is why the Ministry of Sports has decided not to send delegates to have maximum support staff among the athletes.



Kiren Rijiju wrote in a Tweet on Sunday: “It has been decided not to send officials from the Ministry of Sports as part of the delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, except for necessary protocols. We want to send more support staff such as coaches, physiotherapists, doctors to optimize the performance of the athletes.” It is decided not to send officials from the Ministry of Sports as part of the delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, except for the necessary protocols. We want to send more support staff such as coaches, physiotherapists, doctors to optimize the performance of the athletes. pic.twitter.com/PNadmyLmMk Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 13, 2021 Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Ministry of Sports will not send delegations to Tokyo Games to accommodate support staff Tokyo Olympics: A total of 100 Indian athletes have qualified so far and another 25 to 35 could make the cut for the postponed Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8. Earlier, the Ministry of Sports said in a statement: “The ministry has decided to appoint maximum additional support staff such as coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, to optimize the performance of the athletes. Visits from persons other than athletes, coaches and support staff will only be included if there is a protocol requirement. In light of the scheme, it has been decided not to have a ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics. According to the standards, the number of officials traveling to the Olympics should not exceed one third of the number of athletes. Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu will fight for gold, says IWLF secretary With the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese government had also decided to limit the staff accompanying foreign ministers to 11 per head of state, and limit cabinet-level delegations to five. In an effort to provide logistical support to the Indian athletes, the ministry also decided to establish an Olympic mission cell at India’s embassy in Tokyo. An Olympic mission cell is being set up at India’s embassy in Tokyo, as a single hub to provide logistical support to the Indian contingent en route to Tokyo, ensuring all possible assistance is delivered seamlessly, the ministry said. ALSO READ:Tokyo Olympics: 49 The Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics is expected to be around 190, including more than 100 athletes. Indian athletes from 12 sports of badminton, boxing, hockey, wrestling, sailing, athletics, archery, equestrian, fencing, rowing, shooting and table tennis have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far.







