Australian Olympic Trials Final Day 2 2021 Live Recap

Swimming Olympic Trials in Australia

It is the second day of competition in Adelaide where the Australians will select their Olympic and Paralympic team for Tokyo. SwimSwam’s dedicated Australian Trials channel has all the meet information you need. Amazon Prime subscribers can follow the event live.

This evening session will consist of the Multi-Class Men’s and Women’s 100 Butterfly and 50 Freestyle Finals and the Men’s 100 Chest. The men’s competition will consist of 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle finals. The women compete in the 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle.

The qualifying criteria for Tokyo are not as black and white as in other countries, but swimmers must finish in the top two tonight while swimming under the Australian Olympic qualifying time (equivalent to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) for an individual spot. For the relay, swimmers must swim in the A-final of the relevant event.

The multi-class swimmers do not automatically qualify for the Paralympic Games. Australia can only take 17 men and 15 women. 10 swimmers have already qualified and are waiting for the final selection.

There will be fierce competition for the two places in the women’s 100 back as the top four swimmers from the heats all broke the 1:00 AM barrier and become the Australian record holder Kaylee McKeown (58.57) and Madison Wilson (59.58) fell under the OQT. It will be even closer in the woman’s 100 chest where Chelsea Hodges (1:06.17), Jenna Struik(1:06.37), and Jessica Hansen (1:06.96) all swam under the OQT this morning and Georgia Bohl and Harkin . Abbey (equated to 1:07.04) were .07 of the line. Finally, in the 400 free ladies, 5 swimmers achieved an OQT in the preliminaries. Led by Australian record holder Ariarne Titmus (4:04.91), they include Leah Neale (4:06.66), Lani Pallister (4:06.76), Moesha Johnson (4:06.94), and Kiah Melverton (4:06.99).

Only two swimmers were below the OQT in men’s heats: Mitch Larkin in the 100 back (53.04) and Alexander Graham (1:45.22) in the 200 free. Challenging Larkin and hoping for a place in the Olympic backstroke squad will be Isaac Cooper (53.79). Four more swimmers broke 55 seconds: Bradley Woodward (54.47), Tristan Hollard (54.56) Kai Van Kool (54.68), and William Yang (54.75). The 200 freestylers chasing Graham for an individual spot include: Elijah Winnington (1:46.44), Kyle Chalmers (1:46.45), Thomas Neil (1:46.56), and Jack McLoughlin (1:46.84).

Women’s 100m backstroke final

Stage:

Kaylee McKeown (USCS) 57.45 QT Emily Seebohm (GUSC) 58.59 QT Mollie OCallaghan (STPTET) 58.86

Kaylee McKeown started strong with her underwater and led the field by almost half a body length before taking her first shot. She flipped in 28.1 and pushed off the wall with another strong submersible and came home in 29.35. McKeown tapped in 57.45 and took .12 off Regan Smith’s 2019 World Record.

Emily Seebohm, who has been in the national team since she was 14, hoped to join Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to compete in four Olympic Games. She did it with a second place in 58.59.

Mollie O’Callaghan broke the 59 second barrier with her third place finish of 58.86.

2 Kathleen

dawson GBR 58.08 3 Olivia

smoliga USA 58.31 4 Rhyan

White USA 58.43 5 Kylie

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

Podium (based on points):

Paige Leonhardt (S14) 890 1:06.21 QT Taylor Corry (S14) 821 1:08.01 Jasmine Greenwood (S10) 774 1:08.17 QT

2016 Paralympian Paige Leonhardt (S14) was a little slower than she had been in the morning heats (1:05.92), but she won the 100-fly final with a qualifying time of 1:06.21. Over five swimmers were ahead of their respective qualifying times, but in the end it was only Leonhardt and S10 Jasmine greenwood who finished below their respective QTs. Taylor Corry, classified with S14 like Leonhardt, came second on the podium with 1:08.01, also a bit of her morning performance.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Podium (based on points):

Will Martin (S9) (NCOLL) 1069 57.76 Alex Saffy (S9) (BUN) 934 1:00.27 Timothy Hodge (S9) (AUBN) 915 1:00.67

Will Martin (S9), who set the S9 world record this morning with 57.72, was only 0.04 off that mark in the final with 57.76. Ben Hance was first against the wall, but Martin closed the gap and took the overall win with a QT for his class.

Timothy Hodge (S9) (1:00.67), Hugh Gillham (S10) (58.89) and Alex Saffy (S9) (1:00.27) also swam below their respective QTs.

Women’s 100m breaststroke final

Stage:

Chelsea Hodges (STHP) 1:05.99 QT Jessica Hansen (CRUI) 1:06.69 QT Jenna Strauch (BOND) 1:06.96

Chelsea Hodges won the 100 breast final with her first sub-1:06, 1:05.99 to win by almost a body size. she and Jenna Struik were the leaders after the start. Hodges took first in 30.99, followed by Georgia Bohl and Jessica Hansen. Hodges continued to build her lead and was a body size on the field with 20 meters to go.

Lanes 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 competed for second place, but when touched, Hansen finished. She qualified in 1:06.69, just ahead of Strauch (1:06.96), who also stopped the clock below the QT mark, but will miss Tokyo in third place.

Hodges set the 6th fastest time of the season.

2 Sophie

Hansson SWEET 1:05.69 3 Tatiana

shoemaker RSA 1:05.74 4 Martina

Carraro ITA 1:05.86 5 Arianna

Castiglioni ITA 1:05.98 6 Benedetta

Final 50 meter freestyle MC men

Podium (based on points):

Rowan Crothers (S10) (YERPK) 901 23.98 Tom Gallagher (S10) 851 24.44 Wil Martin 846 25.38

Will Martin scored his second qualifying standard, this time in the 50 free, with his 3rd place finish of 25.38. Rowan Crothers got the win with 23.98 and 901 points. Tom Gallagher came in second with 24.44.

Timothy Diskin (S9) also earned a QT for its class, with 25.80 to finish just behind Martin.

Men’s 100m backstroke final

Stage:

Mitch Larkin (STPE) 53.40 Isaac Cooper (RACK) 53.49 Tristan Hollard (STHP) 54.00

17 years old Isaac Cooper almost upset Mitch Larkin, but the experience triumphed in the end. Larkin was first in 25.86 and home in 27.54, exactly 53.40 to book a ticket to his 3rd Olympics. Cooper took a new PB of 53.49 for second, while Tristan Hollard took 54.00 for third.

Larkin still has the 4th fastest time of the 2020-21 season after his 52.75 from December 2020.

2 Clement

Kolesnikov RUS 52.24 3 Coin

Jiayu CHN 52.35 4 Mitch

Larkin FROM 52.75 5 Thomas

Women’s 400m freestyle final

Stage:

Ariarne Titmus (STPE) 3:56.90 Tamsin Cook (UWSC) 4:04.10 Kiah Melverton (TSS) 4:04.78

20 year old world champion Ariarne Titmus broke the Australian record in the 400 free with 3:56.90 and won by just over 7 seconds. Titmus was the first to be eliminated in the 50th inning, followed by Tamsin Cook and Lani Pallister. She was 1 second ahead of the 100 wall over Cook and Pallister, who were still 2nd and 3rd as the field started to spread out. She continued to add about half a second every 50 to her lead, returning halfway through in 1:57. Titmus was still ahead of the WR mark on the 300 with 2:57.77, swam all alone over the last 100 meters and finished with 3:56.90, a record time of 1.8 seconds.

With a 1:57/1:59 Titmus set a world-leading time for the season, surprising himself with the time.

2 ariarne

Titmus FROM 4:01.34 3 At the

Bingjie CHN 4:02.36 4 Cheek

Jianjiahe CHN 4:03.02 5 Anna

Titmus said in interviews that she expects it will take a 3:55 to win gold in Tokyo. She added that Katie is definitely the standard. I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole stage is under 4 minutes.

Cook, who was 6th in the preliminaries this morning, kept second throughout the race and took second in qualifying with 4:04.10. Kiah Melverton became 3rd with 4:04.78.

Final 50 meter freestyle MC ladies

Podium (based on points):

Katja Dedekind (S13) (USCS) 986 26.80 QT Rachel Watson (S4) (CHAND) 866 39.73 QT Kirralee Hayes (S13) (GENES) 860 28.04

Katja Dedekind clocked a PB of 26.80 to win the women’s 50 free podium. Dedekind, who is visually impaired, did not know her time at the end of the race. When she heard how fast she had swum in the post-race interview, she reacted excitedly, saying I didn’t think I could go that fast in my life. That’s insane, that’s crazy.

Rachel Watson (S4), whose handicap started her in the water, went 39.73 to get a QT in her class.

MC final 50 meter breaststroke men

Podium (based on points):

Ahmed Kelly (SB3) 662 54.48 Grant Patterson (SB2) 554 1:01.66

Compete against their own world records in their respective classes, Ahmed Kelly and grant (Scooter) Patterson finished 1–2 with Patterson earning a QT for Tokyo. Kelly, who won gold at Para Pan Pacs, was 1.7 seconds faster than he had been in the morning, but came just short of the qualifying time. His main event, the 150 medley, is later this week, so he still has a chance to make the team. In that case, he can swim this event in Tokyo.

Men’s 200-meter freestyle final

Stage:

Kyle Chalmers (MARY) 1:45.48 QT Elijah Winnington (STPE) 1:45.55 QT Thomas Neil (RACK) 1:45.70

Defending Olympic champion in the 100 free, Kyle Chalmers cracked a PB in the 200 free to get from behind for a 1:45.48 win.