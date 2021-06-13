MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team and Injury Update Pakistan Super League

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team and Injury Update of Pakistan Super League match between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Third-placed Peshawar Zalmi will close the horns at 5this ranked Sultans of Multan in the second game of Sunday’s clashes. Both teams come into this match with the confidence of a win in their respective previous matches.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League match 21 Details:

The 21st match of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played on Sunday, June 13 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Ground, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The game starts at 11:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the en CricketAddictor website.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Preview:

Multan Sultans have only 2 wins in 6 matches and are currently at 5this instead, they only have 4 games left in the league stage and if they are to qualify for the playoffs, they will have to keep winning the games. Their hitting is probably the best in the league, but their bowlers have been just as bad. They will need some changes in their bowling unit.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, sits comfortably in 3rd place with 4 wins in 7 matches, they still have a chance to finish in the top two and give themselves an extra cushion to qualify for the final. They last played against Quetta Gladiators, winning by 61 runs.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League match 21 weather forecast:

The weather forecast expects a cooler night with clear skies, temperatures expected to hover around 25C and as this is a night game, dew will affect both innings somewhat equally.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League match 21 pitch report:

the pitches Sheikh Zayed Abu Dhabi especially favored the fast bowlers and spinners in the first innings, the dew was quite inconsistent. In some competitions the dew falls excessively, while in other competitions we see no dew at all, the results also depend on the dew factor.

Average 1st innings score:

160

Record of chasing teams:

60% of the matches have been won by the chasing side here in the last 5 matches.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans:Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Shelfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Rovman Powell

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the top scorers in the tournament, he has over 300 runs with an average of 45. He will be the safest and most chosen fantasy captain in this match.

Shoaib Malik is a solid mid range batsman and bats at number three, he will be able to play a lot of balls and he plays risk free cricket which makes him another excellent choice for captaincy as he can bowl a bit well.

David Miller Scored 80 odd runs in the last game in just 38 balls, he took his side to victory and has been in excellent form lately.

Wahab Riazo bowls at key moments, he bowls in the power play when the ball swings the most and uses his variations in the death overs as well. He can score some runs to help you get valuable fantasy points.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Captain and Vice Captain Choices:

Captain-Mohammad Rizwan, David Miller

Vice CaptainShoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Featured Play XI No.1 for MUL vs PES Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batsmen Shoaib Malik (VC), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood

Allrounders Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell

bowlers Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Umaid Asif, Shahnawaz Dhanic

Featured Play XI No.2 for MUL vs PES Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal

batters Shoaib Malik, David Miller (C), Sohaib Maqsood

Allrounders Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell

Bowlers Wahab Riaz (VC), Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Irfan

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Expert Advice:

The biggest advice would be to keep an eye on the weather and dew chance for that match, if dew is expected rather pick the top order of the team chasing and you can make them cap and vice cap too.

MUL vs PES Pakistan Super League Match 21 Probable Winners:

Peshawar Zalmi is our favorite to win the match, they are higher in the ranking and also ahead of Multan