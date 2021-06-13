Join the BTSC 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Football League!!!





If you are an active member of BTSC and love Fantasy football, this might be perfect for you. The battle for bragging rights in the BTSC community is at stake. Welcome to the 2021 BTSC Fantasy Football League! It’s an NFL.com fantasy football league, but the draft takes place here on the BTSC site. On both Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20, the draft will take place at 8 p.m. in the comment section of the articles released before the draft begins. We’ll continue until 10pm Monday night and finish what’s left on Tuesday night. The size of the competition will depend on how many choose to participate, but we are unlikely to reach more than 14 or 16 teams. So it’s first come, first served. These are the only things needed to join the competition: You must be an active member of BTSC. If you’re a frequent reader and at least an occasional commentator, that’s perfect. You must be active in the competition. There’s nothing worse in a fantasy league than when you need someone else to lose to get into the playoffs and their opponent has three players in their lineup who are injured reserve. If you’re in, we want you to play all season, no matter how poorly your team is doing. You must be available the night of the draft. Live mock concepts have been created in the past in a similar way to this, and when someone doesn’t show up to sign for their team, there’s more confusion and it takes a lot longer to get through the draft. If something happens at the last minute, keep a list of your highest-rated players on hand to give to someone else to draft for you. Make sure you’re prepared by having some sort of draft rankings ready for the night of the draft. We don’t want to see retired players or kickers being taken in the first round, and we don’t want you drafting players who have already been selected. Make sure you can remove players from your list if they are selected to prevent that from happening to you. The league score is non-PPR by default, and there are small bonuses for passing performances over 300 yards and 400 yards. There are also minor point-scoring boosts for team defense, so be sure to check out the exact score settings before drafting. Each team’s starting grid consists of a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, a WR/RB flex, a kicker, and a defense. The bench size is determined by the number of teams in the league. The best part is that it is 100% free. This is a simple contest solely for bragging rights. You can view the full competition settings here. To be part of the competition, you need to do the following: If you don’t have an NFL.com fantasy football account, create one. Either email me at [email protected] and tell me your username or drop your email in the comment section and tell me you want to be part of the competition and I’ll send you an invite. Coral does not allow your entire email to be commented, so if you choose to put it in the comments section, please leave spaces after each part of the email. Example: johndoe123 @gmail .com. I will be able to find out the actual email address and as soon as I see the comment I will send you an invite. Check your email for the invitation and join the competition. If you didn’t receive an invite, let me know in the comments section and I’ll send a new one. If there is no response to the invitation within 48 hours, that spot in the competition will be open to anyone who wishes to be a part of it. If you don’t want to be part of the competition, but want to be part of the draft, we need someone to be our official pick tracker. We’re going to use Google Sheets and have an updated list of past picks. This helps prevent people from trying to draft a player that has already been selected by someone else. We also need someone who has a timer ready. We probably have a time limit of 2 or 2 1 2 minutes per choice, and someone will have to keep track of that. These are both things the individual team owners can help with, but if you’re not in the league but want to be a helper, these are a few opportunities for you. If you have any other questions about the competition, drop them in the comment section below. If you don’t want to be in the competition, but do want to see what’s going on, feel free to watch the comment section as the results roll in. It’s time to join in, BTSC! Who’s up for the most competitive fantasy football league out there? Let me know if you would like to participate in this special event by emailing me at [email protected] or by commenting below. GO STEALERS!!!!!

