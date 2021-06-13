Notre Dame Academy three-sport star Mackenzie (Granger) Abraham nurse mother of three

When Mackenzie (Granger) Abraham was a three-sport star at Notre Dame Academy, she went from hockey season to ski season to tennis season without a break in between.

I was always switching between something, Abraham said, which I really liked. It has always kept me busy.

As a mother of three and an ICU nurse on the UMass Memorial Medical Center University Campus, Abraham has little rest these days.

It’s very busy, of course, said Abraham, but it’s very good.

Abraham grew up in Princeton, not far from Wachusett Mountain, where she learned to ski, and now lives in Holden with her husband, Matt, their 4-year-old son Jackson, and their son William and daughter Riley, 20-month-old twins.

On Saturday, Jackson concluded his T-ball season, which was a sensation for Matt, who played baseball at St. Johns High and in the Toronto Blue Jays minor league system.

Abraham was part of five state championships, two hockey, three tennis at Notre Dame. She was also a member of the Rebels’ ski team and competed in USSA races.

Abraham was a T&G Super Team honoree in hockey and tennis.

While playing for her aunt, legendary hockey coach Patty Provost, Abraham helped NDA win consecutive state titles in 2002 and 2003, and as a senior in 2004, led the Rebels to a 20-2-1 record and third straight appearance in the state finals. .

Patty was so excited, Abraham said. She made field hockey feel like life. Your team was your family. It was just fun to be a part of.

Abraham calls Provost Aunt Pat at family gatherings, but not on the field. There it was Miss Provost or Coach Provost.

One day I called her Coach, and it felt so weird. After that I never mentioned her name again, said Abraham, laughing.

Abraham’s parents, Cindy and Richard, taught her and her two brothers to ski and play tennis.

During Abraham’s high school tennis career, Cindy assisted NDA coach Lisa Meola.

For three years, Abraham played doubles, and she and playing partner Kate Mattei put together a 70-3 record.

We had so much fun, said Abraham.

In 2005, her senior season, Abraham played No. 3 singles and was a team captain, and was part of a stellar NDA run in which the Rebels won 45 straight games and captured back-to-back state championships.

It was a great time, Abraham said. Like skiing, tennis is an individual sport but a team sport, so it’s a different aspect to hockey, but we had a great time. It was so much fun.

In 2015, Abraham was inducted into the Notre Dame Academy Hall of Fame as part of the 2004 state champion tennis team.

Abraham said she recently ran into Meola at a soccer game.

Abraham played hockey at the University of New Hampshire for three years. Originally she studied business administration, but in her first year she decided to become a nurse.

Abraham always enjoyed science, and her late grandmother, Elizabeth Betty Provost, and four of her aunts, all nurses, inspired her career choice.

I’ve always thought about nursing, but I’ve never exposed myself to it, Abraham said. I took some science courses and I said, I think that’s what I want to do, and I just went for it.

Abraham received her bachelor’s degree in health management from UNH and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mass. College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Worcester.

Abraham has worked at UMass Memorial since 2012 and at the ICU since 2014. She cares for surgical patients as well as patients with trauma without head injury, as well as liver and kidney transplants.

I love my job, said Abraham. It’s very busy and I work 12 hour shifts. It’s a big part of the day, but I like it a lot. I work with great people.

Abraham skied Jackson last winter and she has her hockey bag and tennis racket in the garage. She regularly took out her hockey bag when she helped Provost with her summer camps.

Jackson has one of her old rackets and William and Riley have no real rackets. Maybe when they turn 2, buy them real ones, Abraham said, and recently bought a big bag of tennis balls.

Hopefully you’ll take the kids and throw some balls at them and see how they handle it, Abraham said. Tennis is something you can do at any age.

The Abrahams are big sports fans and love the beach, and plan a fun summer vacation.

We just love hanging out with family, Abraham said.

Contact Jennifer Toland at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @JenTandG.