In Chicago Cubs rookie Patrick Wisdom’s unlikely piece of home run history

CHICAGO — He’s backup to backup, but Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom certainly doesn’t play like that. As the 29-year-old rookie prepares for Sunday Night Baseball — against the team that drafted him — Wisdom has already accomplished more than most.

In his first 10 starts as a cub, Wisdom hit eight homeruns to tie Aristides Aquino the most equal of a player in his first 10 games with a team since 1900.

He set fire to the league – and the opponent’s pitchers.

“The guy already has seven pumps and he hasn’t been here very long,” teammate Ian Happ said before Wisdom hit the No. 8 home run. minute — we don’t have that many.’

“If we can get it at Wisdom with guys on the base, we’ll be fine.”

2 Related

Wisdom has become so valuable to a team ravaged by injury, which is why the 52nd pick of the 2012 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals gets a chance in the first place. Former Rookie of the Year runner-up Matt Duffy manned third base while former third place MVP Kris Bryant roamed the outfield. But then Duffy went down with a back injury and opened the door for Wisdom.

Wisdom has been asked many times in recent weeks to explain his success, after hanging on the fringes of the majors for years. “Playing at the Triple-A level for a long time and getting spurts at the Major League level has definitely helped me calm my mind, not let it [feel] bigger than the moment,” Wisdom said. “There’s a different deck on the stadium and more cameras, but it’s the same game.”

Wisdom’s journey began with the Cardinals, but after just 50 at bats in 2018, they gave up on him. He hit .260 with four homeruns, but that wasn’t enough to keep him in the organization.

“From the perspective of the Cardinals, it was the classic that was running out of time to provide that opportunity,” Cardinals president John Mozeliak told ESPN on Friday. “With the way the rules are set up, you don’t control the player forever.”

So the Cardinals’ loss turned into the Cubs’ gains, but not before stopping in Texas and Seattle, where Wisdom said it failed due to “performance-related” issues. In other words, he just wasn’t hitting enough, at the right times, to stay close.

“Couldn’t get it going,” Wisdom said. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Watch the 2021 MLB season on ESPN and the ESPN app. Sunday 13 June

Cardinals-Cubs, 7 ET on ESPN Monday 14 June

Cubs-Mets, 7 ET on ESPN tuesday 15 june

Cubs-Mets, 7 ET on ESPN

That was when the Cubs called, three days after Wisdom was released from the Mariners in August 2019. They couldn’t promise him a major league deal, so he flew under the radar in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic made that possible.

“He was very good at the alternate venue last year,” said Cubs chairman Jed Hoyer. “In some ways, the number of home runs he hit there was under-reported. He had an incredible hot streak last summer hitting a lot of home runs.”

But that wasn’t against the San Diego Padres or San Francisco Giants, two opponents he recently crushed. He hit .364 with a .417 on-base percentage against both teams while hitting seven of his eight home runs. It helped the Cubs to a 5-1 season series win over San Diego.

“It’s a combination of ingredients,” Wisdom said. “It’s the team. It’s the staff. It’s my level of maturity. My family. I could go on and on about what contributed to my success.”

The Cubs get credit for taking a kite on him, but even their part of the story isn’t without blemish. The Cubs released him late last season, but brought him back in January with a minor league deal. Wisdom was about to sign overseas but gave the Cubs another chance.

“[Cubs director of pro scouting] Andrew Bassett told us, ‘If he plays in the United States, it’s for us,'” said Wisdom’s agent Adam Karon.

That was enough to keep Wisdom in a Cubs uniform, but Hoyer can’t ignore the idea that someone could have had him between September and January.

“Every team prides itself on attracting underrated guys like Duffy or Wisdom,” said Hoyer. “There’s luck with those things. You have to have some humility to realize that if someone had offered them more, they would have had them.

Are games too long? How can baseball maximize its new generation of stars? We delve into the topics that will define the game well beyond this season. The State of Baseball »

“But we were higher on those guys than the rest of the competition. Those are the decisions that are fun for us.”

Wisdom and Duffy are a big part of the 2021 Cubs story. Like many teams, they’ve had an inordinate amount of injuries, but many of their backups have done well, keeping the team at the top of the National League Central.

The cardinals may truly regret losing Wisdom.

“Every time you see a player you had high hopes for and couldn’t do for you, you wonder what went wrong with the process,” Mozeliak said. ‘Could we have been more patient? Could we have given him more attempts? To really answer those kinds of questions, you have to give it time.’

Wisdom’s success was in the small sample category. But it came when the Cubs needed it most, as stars like Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo also missed time due to injuries. He was a lifesaver.

“He carried us,” said Cubs manager David Ross. “He is the real attacking force for us at the moment. Every time he comes in the box, he does something to help the team. He has real strength.”

Pitcher Kyle Hendricks added: “He’s so hot right now. What a huge lift. Every time he goes out there. It’s great to watch. We’re just enjoying it now.”

So is Wisdom, which has become popular with the media and fans alike. But interviews and attention probably won’t keep him from his job, as he asked reporters to wait until Friday’s game so he could grab ground balls. The grind has been real for Wisdom and he has no intention of letting the dream end.

“It’s been really special,” he said.