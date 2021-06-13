Sports
Cricket: Black Caps beat England in second Test to achieve historic series win
Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel have brought New Zealand to the brink of a stunning test series victory over England. Source / Spark Sports
The simple description is this: New Zealand took just one ball to end England’s innings at 122, then spent 65 more chasing the 38 runs it took for an eight-wicket win.
The more colorful, interpretive version is that this superb New Zealand side put an exclamation mark on three previous days of dominance in Edgbaston, rebuffing the skeptics who thought they were through a back door to next week’s World Test Championship final. and went back to No. 1 in the world test rankings.
Making the 38 was never in doubt, but that doesn’t mean it was easy. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are said to have watched their batsmen perform and played it out on New Zealand. The ball swung wonderfully at a rapid pace, but it was little more than a frenzy against the fading light of this match.
Yes, they lost Devon Conway (three) and Will Young (eight) along the way, but if you want to pick a moment to fail, chasing 38 isn’t a bad time to pick. To see Conway in the players’ room shortly afterwards, studying the footage of his firing along with coach Gary Stead was watching a player dissatisfied with a subpar performance, even if it comes without consequences.
Young was unlucky enough to drag Olly Stone back onto his stumps with only five needed. He will not play next week, but he will have more chances on the court.
When stand-in skipper Tom Latham (23 not out) went to six, he became just the ninth New Zealander to reach 4000 test runs, although you can guarantee he would have registered very low on his excitement meter. It would have been much more satisfying to hit the winning runs, all the way to the third man limit.
The emphatic victory sealed just the third test series win against England, following a 1-0 win in 1986 and a dramatic 2-1 win in 1999.
With the utmost respect, this Black Caps lace has little in common with its ancestors except for this feat.
The 1986 team had an attack that Graham Gooch famously described as attacking the World XI on one side (Sir Richard Hadlee) and the Ilford Seconds on the other.
Although the 1999 team was more balanced, they played against an England team so low that their supporters, in classic gallows humour, started shouting “We are the worst team in the world” every time they lost, which often happened.
This side of England isn’t great, but it does feature a formidable attack led by the timeless Anderson and Broad, and among them Captain Joe Root counts 8,700 test drives.
Still, this New Zealand team played with them at Lord’s, where a day lost to rain cost them a chance to push through their significant lead and they destroyed at Edgbaston.
They did so despite making six changes between tests to give players a rest before the WTC final in Southampton.
A test win away from home against a global cricketing powerhouse without Kane Williamson, BJ Watling and Tim Southee would have seemed fantastic not many moons ago, but here it felt strangely normal.
Now they move to the south coast and the main task in this mini tour to England has the WTC final against India.
Their opponents played an in-squad game in the Ageas Bowl this week, but they would have watched this game and if they weren’t impressed, they’re tough judges.
The match will be marketed as a David vs Goliath match to some extent given India’s vast resources and cricket wealth.
On this occasion, however, David is armed with more than a slingshot.
