What Najee Toran’s signing tells us about the Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has added two unannounced players to its roster this week.

Neither player, defensive lineman Gabe Wright and offensive guard Najee Toran seem likely to make the final roster. Wright, who has not played in an NFL game since 2018, has 11 tackles in his four-year career. Najee Toran has even less of a track record.

These movements generally fall under the heading of deep depth. But I’ve come to realize that you can learn a lot about a team philosophy if you think a little more about such moves.

The question is why these two guys? There are a lot of fringe talents floating around that you could grab so deeply. Teams do it every year.

So why did the Washington Football Team choose Wright and Toran?

I admit right away that I have no idea why they chose Wright. I can understand why they would shy away from a more productive free agent like David Irving, who has been suspended during his career, or the former standout Jurrell Casey, who may still be demanding a higher salary despite being past his prime.

Washington clearly sees something worth watching in Wright. With four quality interiors in the fold and Devaroe Lawrence in the wings, Washington can afford to take a flyer.

The signing of Toran, although that continues a very clear progression in the way the offensive line is being built.