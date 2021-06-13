Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins first Slam title in Paris | Protennis

PARIS Thinking all the time about her late coach, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded to Grand Slam champion in a French Open full of surprises.

Krejcikova defeated 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to win the title in just her fifth major tournament as a singles player.

“It’s a big achievement that nobody really expected,” said Krejickova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who had never won a WTA title until last month. “Not even me.”

When it ended with Pavlyuchenkova’s backhand landing long on Krejcikova’s fourth match point, they met at the net for a hug. Then Krejcikova blew kisses, her eyes narrowed, in tribute to her former coach, Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon champion who died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

“Virtually her last words were just enjoying and just trying to win a Grand Slam. And I mean I know she’s looking after me somewhere,” Krejcikova told the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier, limited to 5,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All this that’s just happened, these two weeks, is really because she’s just taking care of me from up there,” Krejcikova said, raising her left hand to the sky. “It was great that I had the chance to meet her and that she was such an inspiration to me. I just miss her very much. But I hope she is happy now. I am very happy.”

Krejcikova is the third unseeded women’s champion since 2017 at Roland Garros. From 1968 to 2016, there were zero.

She will now aim to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year. Krejcikova and partner Katerina Siniakova already have two Grand Slam doubles titles in their hands and reached the final of that event on Sunday.

Pavlyuchenkova, a 29-year-old Russian, played the most appearances by a woman in her first Grand Slam final in the 52nd major tournament of her career before reaching a title match.

“Who would have thought I would be in the final now? I think I’ll just keep doing the same thing, without any expectation, just work hard and do my job,” said Pavlyuchenkova, who was treated for a left leg problem late in the second set. that she later revealed came about during her third round win over No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

“Okay, sure,” Pavlyuchenkova said, “I might believe in myself a little bit more, yes.”

The same goes for Krejcikova, who spoke candidly about feeling overwhelmed with stress before having to beat 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the fourth round. Krejcikova feared she would not win a competition and was in tears until her sports psychologist talked her through it.

Good thing too, because Krejcikova defeated Stephens 6-2, 6-0. That went along with victories over number 5 seed Elina Svitolina and number 24 Coco Gauff before Krejcikova saved a match point in the semi-final against number 17 Maria Sakkari.

Now Krejcikova is the sixth consecutive Grand Slam champion to win the women’s championship at Roland Garros, where the red clay can frustrate players by reducing the effectiveness of quick serves and creating odd bounces.

Saturday’s game was a fitting conclusion to a tournament full of success for new names, including a record six first major quarter-finalists.

Naomi Osaka withdrew to take a mental break. No. 1 Ash Barty, the 2019 champion, retired in the second round with an injured left hip. Simona Halep, the 2018 champion, didn’t play at all because of an injured calf. Serena Williams lost in the fourth round. Defending champion Iga Swiatek lost in the quarterfinals.

Some jitters were visible in the opening game of the final, when Krejcikova made two double fouls. But she came out and excelled with her sharp two-handed backhand, netting skills honed in doubles and perfect defensive lobs. One curled over Pavlyuchenkova and landed in a corner to help Krejcikova into a run of six games in the first set.

Pavlyuchenkova went up 5-1 in the second, before stretching for a backhand, cringing and reaching for her left thigh. During a medical timeout, a trainer taped off that leg while Pavlyuchenkova lay on a towel, a bag of candy within reach.

In the third set, Krejcikova took the lead for good at 4-3 by breaking love with a forehand winner.

She was soon presented with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen by 18-time major champion Martina Navratilova and gently rocked the trophy during the Czech national anthem.

Novotna was on Krejcikova’s mind.

“We just had a very special bond,” said Krejcikova. “She wants me to win. She knows what it means to me, and I know what it would mean to her.”

